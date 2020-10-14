The Bachelorette returned for a much-anticipated sixteenth season – who is Tyler C from the new series and what’s his Instagram?

ABC finally brought the new season of The Bachelorette with main star Clare Crawley and a cast of 31 bachelors.

One of them is Tyler Cottrill, aka Tyler C.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyler C, including Instagram, age and career!

Who is Tyler Cottrill?

Tyler Cottrill is a 27-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, West Virginia.

According to his bio on The Bachelorette, Tyler was the second person in his family to attend college.

His LinkedIn profile says that he completed a BA course in criminology at West Virginia University and then a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at West Virginia University College of Law.

Tyler works as an associate attorney for Mark Everett, Attorney at Law, PLLC in Morgantown.

Per his cast bio, Tyler says he is “a kind southern gentleman who loves to have fun”.

Tyler Cottrill on The Bachelorette

Tyler was introduced in the first episode of The Bachelorette and he quickly showed that he is a contestant that could make a memorable entrance.

The premiere featured some drama between Tyler, Yosef and Clare and Tyler’s communication skills proved that he can stand his ground when it’s necessary.

Speaking about Tyler, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison said:

Tyler didn’t waste any time at all getting into the drama. He comes into the very first night with a little dirt on one of the other guys and he’s not afraid to stir it up. He is a good debater, he is a lawyer, and he is ready to fight this case.

However, Tyler’s stint on The Bachelorette was too short as he left the show in the first episode.

Tyler Cottrill: Instagram

We found Tyler on Instagram! He is already enjoying a stable fan base as his follower count has risen to 12.2 k followers.

His profile says that he is a former professional boxer and there are enough posts from the boxing ring to prove that.

Give him a follow under the handle @tkcowboy_.

