Tyronn Lue makes a surprise appearance on Last Chance U: Basketball season 2, which has led to a rise in fans looking back on the moment Allen Iverson (AI) stepped over him. Let’s get to know Tyronn.

The professional basketball coach of Los Angeles Clippers features on the Netflix series, but it mainly surrounds the men’s basketball team from East Los Angeles College led by its head coach, John Mosley.

During a speech in the locker room, Tyronn tells the team, “Whatever y’all want to do, I’m here.” So, who is Tyronn and what is his coaching record so far? We also looked at the moment AI stepped over Ty Lu.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Get to know Tyronn Lue

Tyronn is a 45-year-old American basketball head coach who joined Los Angeles Clippers in 2020. He formerly served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping them win their first finals in franchise history.

Originally from Mexico, Missouri, his career started when the former point guard played college basketball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before being selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after, where he won two NBA championships in his first three seasons. After his playing career ended in 2009, Tyronn became director of basketball development for the Boston Celtics.

In 2014, he was hired by the Cavaliers as associate head coach. He was later promoted but went on to be the head coach of the Clippers and led them to their first conference finals appearance in franchise history.

Ty Lu – Coaching record

Ty Lu’s coaching record involves being head coach of four basketball teams after he played for eight teams in his prime career. His coaching record includes:

Boston Celtics (2011–2013)

Los Angeles Clippers (2013–2014)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014–2018)

Return to the Clippers (2019–present)

The Last Chance U: Basketball star played for the following teams:

Los Angeles Lakers (1998–2001)

Washington Wizards (2001–2003)

Orlando Magic (2003–2004)

Houston Rockets (2004)

Atlanta Hawks (2004–2008)

Dallas Mavericks (2008)

Milwaukee Bucks (2008–2009)

Return to the Magic (2009)

For his coaching roles, he became NBA Champion in 2016 and NBA All-Star Game Head Coach in the same year. However, it was back in 2001 when AI stepped over Ty Lu.

AI steps over Ty Lu in NBA finals

AI stepped over Tyronn after crossing him up during the NBA 2001 finals. It has become one of the most famous plays in basketball history, as years later, the coach still gets asked about the play and is still friends with AI.

The player knocked down the shot before stepping over Tyronn as Philadelphia stole Game 1, 107-101, on the road. It was on June 6 that year when AI dropped 48 points with six assists with five rebounds and five steals in the opener.

AI went for a step back, and Tyronn contested the shot. After that, Tyronn tripped by stepping on AI’s shoe, before the step over happened. The Lakers won the series at 4-1, after they realized AI and the Sixers wouldn’t back down.

The moment has always been remembered as when AI steps over Ty Lue…

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

WATCH LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know