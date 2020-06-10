Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its premiere back in May, Ultimate Tag has quickly become the new favourite summer show in the US.

The Fox programme sees a line-up of contestants battle it out in a series of indoor challenges while they try to escape from professional taggers.

Some of these taggers are professional parkour athletes and they all have pretty cool nicknames, ranging from ‘Dynamite’ to ‘Atomic Ant’.

One of the taggers who features on tonight’s episode (June 10th) is the tall and buff ‘Viking’. So, let’s meet the Ultimate Tag star on Instagram and get to know him better!

Meet Ross Forte, aka ‘Viking’

Ross, aka ‘Viking’, is an actor from Kansas City who was born on August 21st in 1989.

The 30-year-old star studied International Business and Spanish in college. In addition, he did a study abroad in Guatemala in 2010 and at the University of Valencia in 2011.

On his website, Ross explains that thanks to the language course, he developed a passion for travelling and other cultures.

After graduation, he worked in the marketing industry for two years. After his move to LA, he landed a few different gigs in the entertainment industry.

Apart from Ultimate Tag, Ross previously starred in the movies From Zero to I Love You, Grace and Grit, and Battle Star Wars.

Follow ‘Viking’ on Instagram

‘Viking”s Instagram profile has nearly 9,000 followers at the time of writing – a number that’s risen after his stint on the Fox series.

But we’re sure this figure is set to rocket further now that he enjoys more media spotlight.

Follow Ross under the handle @rossforte.

WATCH ULTIMATE TAG FROM MAY 20TH ON FOX IN THE US OR ON HULU ELSEWHERE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK