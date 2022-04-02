Shark Tank: What's Umaro's plant-based bacon made of as fans can't wait to try it













Entrepreneurs Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles presented their company Umaro and its viral plant-based bacon on Shark Tank season 13’s episode on April 1, 2022.

As plant-based products are rising in popularity, the demand for them in every industry – from food to hair and skincare – is growing rapidly.

Hence, Beth, a Harvard and University of California graduate, started Umaro in 2018 with her friend, Amanda.

What is Umaro’s plant-based bacon made of?

Umaro’s website mentions that their plant-based bacon is made of red seaweed, chickpea, coconut oil, sunflower oil, plant flavours, natural colours, and sea salt.

The red seaweed lends the plant-based bacon its meaty taste, color, and texture, and is also a rich source of protein. It also possesses the “umami” taste, thus giving it a more meat-like flavor.

Chickpeas, on the other hand, are loaded with fatty acids, essential amino acids and the building blocks of proteins.

Coconut oil is a rich source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and antioxidants, while sunflower oil is a rich source of plant-based unsaturated fatty acids, such as omega-6 and omega-9.

Lastly, the plant flavors and colors like paprika and red radish juice further help the bacon look and taste more like the actual meat.

The meat alternative will be available in restaurants

Umaro’s seaweed bacon will soon be sold in restaurants, as their website suggests.

Keen buyers can head to their website and sign up with their email addresses.

Once you do that, you will receive every information you need on where you can buy the seaweed bacon once it’s available.

Twitter reacts to plant-based bacon

While some Twitter users are not on board with the idea of seaweed bacon, others simply can’t wait to try it.

I'll take real, pig bacon please and Thank you. #UMARO #SharkTank — Blk Code (blkco.de) (@myblkcode) April 2, 2022

Also, seaweed shouldn’t look or taste like bacon.



Y’know?#sharktank — Noelle Can’t Cook – on YT! 🎬 (@noellecookss) April 2, 2022

Umaro looks like a winner. I want to know what the product tastes like. — charles d. haskell (@newyorkmets1986) April 2, 2022

tastes great, as good as regular bacon if not better, had it at Plant Based World NYC — Mike burner (@Mikeburner8) April 2, 2022

Thank you for the information. I can't wait to buy it/or eat it. — charles d. haskell (@newyorkmets1986) April 2, 2022

