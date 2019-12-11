University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Vogue Williams tied the knot with infamous lothario and Chelsea boy Spencer Matthews, she’s rocketed into the public eye.

The Irish model has had a variety of TV appearances over the years, even getting her own show with Spencer last year. But 2019 saw Vogue land her first presenting gig.

This year saw the brand new series, Plastic Surgery Undressed drop on BBC with Vogue and documentary maker, Mobeen Azhar as the presenters.

As the show’s subject matter is all about showing the realities of undergoing plastic surgery, it is inevitable that some would question whether the model beauty has had surgery herself.

What is Plastic Surgery Undressed?

Plastic Surgery Undressed is a brand new reality series which sees Vogue and Mobeen report on the (at times gruesome) realities of cosmetic surgery and try to get those considering procedures to reevaluate their choice.

They will try to convince them by allowing them to watch a surgeon do the procedure on a patient, so they can decide with the full details. At the end, each surgery seeker will then decide whether they want to proceed with the surgery.

Vogue does not discuss any work she may or may not have had done on the show, so we’ve done some digging!

So, has Vogue Williams had plastic surgery?

No – the Irish beauty is au naturel!

In an interview with the Daily Mail on November 19th, 2019, Vogue admitted that she had once been tempted to go under the knife after comments trolls had made.

Vogue said:

I used to consider changing a lot of different things in my appearance. It only changed when I got to a point in my life where I felt comfortable in myself, which has only been over the last couple of years, maybe because of my age.

What procedures has Vogue had done?

In the Daily Mail interview, Vogue continued: “I don’t think I could do it, it’s really quite scary. I love a really, good in-depth facial, I’ve had the vampire facial. But I have my limits.”

Vampire facials are all the rage right now, with the likes of Kim Kardashian popularising them.

It is a skin treatment that involves PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and microdermabrasion, causing the skin to bleed. It is supposed to rejuvenate the skin.

