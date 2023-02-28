Bangers And Cash star Vicki Ivens have reportedly split from her husband after falling “in love” with popular car auctioneer and her co-star, Derek Mathewson.

The documentary series Bangers And Cash follows the family-run Mathewsons’ classic car auctioneer business. In 2022 a spin-off titled Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics was released.

The show is set in Thornton-Le-Dale in the North York Moors National Park; despite it being a quiet village the residents are nothing short of drama.

Let’s discover what went on between the Yesterday Channel stars as their workplace romance is uncovered…

Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

Bangers And Cash’s Vicki Ivens split with her husband

Derek Mathewson, 71, has allegedly left his 71-year-old wife, Sue, for his co-star, Vicki, who is 26 years his junior. Vicki Ivens has worked alongside Derek in the Mathewsons office for many years and even appeared in several episodes of the show.

The 45-year-old reportedly told her husband, Nicholas, in September 2022 that she was “in love with Derek.” However, she insisted it was a “friends thing” after her partner confronted her about the romance.

It is further claimed that she is “glad he’d found out” as she “didn’t have to lie anymore.” The duo had been married for two decades after tying the knot in 2002, but they have since divorced.

Derek Mathewson splits with wife of 40 years amid alleged affair

It is reported that Sue confronted Nicholas with a long phone bill exhibiting around 180 calls between Derek and Vicki in three weeks. The damming call log has provided their significant others with evidence of the co-stars’ daily contact.

Sue and Derek share two adult sons Paul and Dave, and it is thought that the affair allegations could tear the family apart as Sue is considering a divorce. Especially as Derek reportedly spends most of his time with Vicki, at her house.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Vicki and Derek’s representatives for comment.

Bangers And Cash’s Vicki leaves the team

The series started in 2018, and there have now been seven series of the Yesterday Channel show. Many car lovers across the country tune in to see what gems go to auction. Derek is joined by his co-stars Paul and Dave Mathewson, who appear as his aides for the different jobs.

However, Vicki who was previously on the team has had to leave the business; as rumors of her workplace affair with Derek came to light. She is now said to be working at Flamingo Land theme park.

