What happened to Virginia on Dr. Pimple Popper? Updates on patient!











Dr. Pimple Popper has seen patients’ lives transform after visiting Sandra Lee’s clinic. You may wonder what happened to Virginia.

From zits, to cysts and large growths, the TLC doctor has truly seen it all, and even gives each condition a different food name, like “cream frosting“.

During the August 11th episode, Virginia pays Dr. Sandra Lee a visit in a bid that she can support her through antiphospholipid syndrome.

Viewers may be wondering where Virginia is now, and whether she was able to get the help she needed. Reality Titbit has all the updates below.

She may have a complicated history, but Virginia is still ready to live a lot! Tune into #DrPimplePopper TOMORROW at 9/8c to see if Dr. Lee can help Virginia live her best life. pic.twitter.com/RFvELPL0rT — TLC Network (@TLC) August 10, 2021

Dr. Pimple Popper: Who is Virginia?

Virginia is a 68-year-old woman and patient on Dr. Pimple Popper.

She turned to Dr. Sandra Lee, hoping that she could remove the excess skin on both of her arms.

Saying she’s “ready to live a lot”, Virginia tells the TLC doctor that she has “football arms” that just keep growing.

The TLC star reveals that she has had them for four or five years, which has led her to complain about the pain while travelling in an RV with her sister.

Dr. Pimple Popper is an amazing program that I hardly flinched when watching it during dinner. Dr. Sandra Lee is an amazing doctor. #drpimplepopper — TV Chick (@soapydoc) August 9, 2021

Virginia’s journey on Dr. Pimple Popper

Despite her condition, Virginia remarked that she feels marvellous.

It appeared that it took her a while to travel there by coach, so must live quite a while away from Upland, California!

Dr. Pimple Popper asked Virginia if her arms cause her any pain.

Virginia told Dr. Sandra Lee that her left arm hurts, and described the appearance of them as “very embarrassing”.

The most concerning part for the doctor is that Virginia has a complicated history, including having antiphospholipid syndrome.

It is a disorder of the immune system, which causes an increased risk of blood clots.

Dr. Pimple Popper keeps getting better with each passing episode and week. I really hope this show will be getting renewed for a sixth season. #DrPimplePopper — AJ Kerbel (Disabled Republican Vote Red) (@AJKerbel) August 10, 2021

Where is Virginia now?

Although there is no cure for APS, the risk of developing blood clots can be greatly reduced if it’s correctly diagnosed.

This means that Dr. Pimple Popper was most likely able to remove the excess skin, as she has never had to refuse surgery in the past.

We will have to wait and see, as Virginia was “so hopeful” that Dr. Pimple Popper would be able to remove the “football arms”!

It is likely that Virginia, who appears to have stayed well away from social media, is living her best life as hoped, with her sister in their RV.

