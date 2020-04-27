Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Despite fears that the Royal Chelsea Flower Show might be cancelled amidst the coronavirus lockdown and the government’s policy on social distancing, it is still going ahead; but, it comes with a twist.

The Chelsea Flower Show has taken place at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea every year since 1913, and events have only been cancelled during World War One and World War Two. It is the first time the event has not been held since 1946.

Rather than opening up the Flower Show for the public to visit in person, the annual event is moving online, with special events streamed from the featured gardeners own homes.

But how can you watch the virtual Chelsea Flower Show? As the RHS announced the event was moving online, many have feared they will miss out on the content from not knowing how to access the broadcast online. But we’ve got you covered! Find out all the ways to watch here.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2020?

The Chelsea Flower Show 2020 will still be going ahead at its scheduled time. It will be hosted from Monday, May 18th to Saturday, May 23rd.

However, there will be a change to this year’s programming.

As the show is moving online, rather than watching footage of the event every day – which is the show’s standard format – there will be a change in programme with special daily events. Garden tours will take place to keep you entertained, as will other activities such as gardening clubs, Q&As sessions, and special interviews.

THE REPAIR SHOP : Kirsten Ramsay is a fan-favourite with her unique craft

Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show programme

The event will kick off on Monday, May 18th, one day earlier than anticipated for the actual show.

This May 18th event will be a ‘Press Day’, and then the virtual event will run as expected from Tuesday, May 19th to Saturday, May 23rd.

Sue Biggs, the RHS Director General, said:

We cannot create the actual show at The Royal Hospital Chelsea, but we are looking at what we can do on our RHS website and other platforms for people to enjoy and to share the joy of gardening. We will of course be asking for the ideas and involvement of growers, nurseries, designers, landscapers and tradestands too and look forward to sharing ideas very soon.

How to watch the virtual Chelsea Flower Show

As always, the show will be broadcast on BBC One and Two throughout the week.

The event usually runs from 8 am to 8 pm daily, so we are still expecting content to air throughout the days, however there may be less content than usual, as production teams are now all working remotely.

Then, we can expect content to be aired on the RHS website.

WATCH THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2020 FROM MONDAY, MAY 18TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK