









Billionaire Walid Juffali was married to Dubai Bling‘s Loujain Adada when he died on July 20, 2016. Before he wed the Netflix star in 2012, he had a wife, Christina Estrada, who reportedly won £75 million in their divorce settlement.

Loujain revealed on Dubai Bling season 1 that they had two children together, adding that he passed away when their second daughter was just a month old. They got married when she was 21, but he had two wives before her.

Walid was married to Christina from 2001 to 2014 when he divorced her without her knowledge, Jones Nickolds reports. The court awarded Ms. Estrada a £53 million settlement, leaving her with £75 million ($86 million) in assets.

Meet Christina Estrada

Former supermodel and Pirelli calendar girl Christina is a mother and keen traveler. She is often seen hanging out with Chelsea celebrities such as Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and was married to Walid from 2001 to 2014.

They travelled internationally in their quest to find works of art and antiques to furnish their vast London home, and were no strangers to private jets, yachts, and huge homes – and things didn’t change when they split.

For her 50th birthday, a party at a luxury resort in Abu Dhabi was attended by 200 guests and the cost of the firework display alone was said to have been one million dollars, as reported by Daily Mail.

Christina won £75 million in settlement

Christina won £53 million in the divorce settlement from Walid, which had a value of £75 million with her assets.

Walid married a 25-year-old Lebanese model in 2012. Islamic law permitted him to have more than one wife, but in 2014 he divorced Christina in Saudi Arabia without her knowledge.

The court awarded Christina the settlement in 2016 after she listed her outgoings: £1 million for clothes, £600,000 for hiring a private jet, £4,000 for sunglasses, £46,000 for Wimbledon and Ascot tickets, and £39,000 for watches.

Jones Nickolds reports that she had told the court: “I am Christina Estrada. I was a top international model. I have lived this life. This is what I am accustomed to.” Walid died three weeks after judgment in the case was handed down.

Walid’s first wife – Basma Al-Sulaiman

Walid was married to Basma from 1980 to 2000. She is now the founder of BASMOCA, the Basma Al Sulaiman Museum of Contemporary Art. She was born and raised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and holds a BA in English Literature.

It was in New York in 1992 that she acquired her first piece, a work by the celebrated David Hockney. Soon after, she began to collect different art, purchasing works by Frank Stella, David Mack, Renier Fetting, and Luciano Castelli.

Basma brought the art home to her native Saudi. Fast-forward a few years, and it was the same year she divorced Walid, she completed a diploma in Modern and Contemporary Art from Christie’s Education, London.

She now dedicates her art collection to her beloved son, Mohammed Al Juffali, who passed away in 2012.

