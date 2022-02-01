Wave goodbye to Hoda Kobt’s $250K engagement ring as split with Joel confirmed











After a nine-year relationship, journalist and Today show host Hoda Kobt and Joel Schiffman have publically ended their engagement – as well as their relationship.

Fans had suspicions something was up after noticing the star wasn’t wearing her $250,000 whopper of an engagement ring on her show in the recent weeks.

Kobt announced the break up on the Today show

Due to speculation, Kobt decided to publicly announce that she and her fiance had parted ways on the Today show. During the episode, Hoda said,

Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends. Hoda Kobt, Today show

Kobt didn’t go into details as to why they split but made a point of highlighting that it was on good terms and the decision was made mutually.

Kobt’s $250,000 engagment ring

When the couple announced their engagement in November 2019, fans couldn’t quite believe the size and sparkle of Hoda’s engagement ring.

Schiffman clearly spent a lot of time picking her the perfect ring and ended up choosing one with a huge bezel-set and radiant-cut diamond.

The diamond was surrounded by sapphires and the band was also studded with diamonds.

Hoda is confident in their co-parenting

Having been together for nine years and talking of each other so highly amid a breakup, it’s clear to see they have a lot of respect for one another. This is something they strive to keep as they navigate co-parenting now they have broken up.

The couple has been living together since 2016 and has been engaged since 2019. During this time they adopted two children, Hope who is two and Hailey who is four.

Though their relationship has ended, Hoda has made a clear point that she and Schiffman plan to stay friends for the sake of their children and co-parenting.

During the announcement on the Today show, Hoda said to co-host Jenna,

They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season. Hoda Kobt, Today show

We hope the couple can remain friends and navigate their future relationship successfully.

