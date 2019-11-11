University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

On what was an average, wet and cold Wednesday evening in late October, Reality Titbit had the pleasure of entering the glitzy world of Date Escapes.

It was an evening to nab yourself a date and potentially a free holiday as well… what’s not to love?

Compèred by Made in Chelsea’s very own Freddie Browne and filled to the brim with reality stars, the speed dating event hosted by CLiKD dating app is like stepping into an episode of MIC or Love Island. And we loved every second of it!

Here’s what went down when RTB took on the speed dating event.

How does it work?

This was the second Date Escapes event to date and this time around, the event was held at Chino Latino, a swanky hotel restaurant right on the Thames.

Upon arrival, all daters were greeted by the CLiKD team and more Prosecco than you could shake a stick at. In fact, the entire hour before the speed dating started was like one big pregame, where daters were garnering up some ‘Dutch courage’ and treated to some seriously delicious sushi.

There were thirty-two daters in total for the evening – sixteen boys, sixteen girls – and the rest of the restaurant was populated with a mix of the CLiKD team, former daters and reality stars there for the fun of it all.

The CLiKD users who made it to the event were the lucky ones, as this Date Escapes saw 600 applicants for just a few places!

Speed dating fail

Over the course of the evening, I was introduced to my sixteen suitors. Each date lasted just three minutes, which went by in the blink of an eye.

The event saw numerous reality stars descend on Chino Latino. This included Love Island’s Amy Hart, Jack Quirk from The Circle, The Apprentice’s Kayode Damali and Daniel Elani, as well as Made in Chelsea’s Angus Findlay and Heartbreak Holiday’s Maxine Heron.

What became very clear to me, and very quickly, was that I was not skilled in the speed dating department.

All of the celebs and other guests were lovely, warm and friendly, yet I sadly did not find love at Date Escapes. But having a great night out and making a few friends along the way made the evening totally worth it.

Free holiday pending

The event is concluded by Freddie announcing the winners of the free holiday. Two couples who hit it off over the course of the evening were randomly selected.

However the mystery continues as they won’t know where they’re heading off to until they reach the airport!

CLiKD also offers two other all-inclusive holidays for couples who matched on the night, if they can prove that they went on three dates by the end of November 2019.

How to attend

To attend for free, you will need to be a Platinum Lifetime member or a Monthly Premium member. There is the free standard CLiKD membership, but then you will be required to pay for your ticket to Date Escapes. The ticket for the Wednesday, October 30th event cost £90.

The Date Escapes ticket is all inclusive, so you seriously get your money’s worth – it was free drinks and sushi all night!

Head over to the Date Escapes page to register your interest for the next event.

