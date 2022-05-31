











Kim Plath is the leading lady of new TLC show Welcome To Plathville. Kim and husband Barry are the parents of nine children and lead an ultra-conservative lifestyle on their farm in rural south Georgia.

They are Christian fundamentalists and Kim says: “God revealed to Barry and me that we were going to marry.”

However, Kim wasn’t always so conservative and had a pretty wild few years in college. Reality Titbit has details about Kim’s views on her youth as well as more about the show.

RELATED: Ethan Plath and Olivia are still married after Welcome to Plathville drama

This is MY House | Series 2 Trailer | BBC BridTV 10239 This is MY House | Series 2 Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/oznNU2V44WI/hqdefault.jpg 1022136 1022136 center 22403

Kim Plath. Picture: Olivia Comes Face to Face With Kim and Barry | Welcome to Plathville

Kim drank and took drugs in college

Despite the strict and sheltered upbringing Kim gives her children, she wasn’t always so conservative. During an episode of Welcome To Plathville, the mom of nine revealed that during college she would drink and take drugs. The reality star explained:

I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness. Kim Plath, Welcome To Plathville

She went on to say:

Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weirdly on the lawn, passed out. You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning. You know, I could have died so many different ways when I was in college and by God’s grace I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now. But to me, the better thing would be for (her children) not to have to experience all the junk I’ve experienced. Kim Plath, Welcome To Plathville

Kim Plath is trying to get her groove back? #welcometoplathville pic.twitter.com/UgAQUQMpkY — Kirkland Signature Chris Brown (@JayDaSmiff) May 25, 2022

They now lead an ultra-conservative lifestyle

The couple explained on the show they chose to raise their nine children in a more sheltered environment than most kids.

That means home-schooling, limited access to technology, and a ban on processed sugar, which means no soda or ice cream for the kids.

They raise their kids pretty much off-grid on a 55-acre farm in South Georgia, where they try to live as self-sufficiently as possible.

As Kim and Barry's relationship changes, some roles in the Plath house shift. #WelcomeToPlathville pic.twitter.com/ONuIjCte8Q — TLC Network (@TLC) May 23, 2022

Some of their kids have expressed resentment

Of all Kim’s children – Ethan, 21, Hosanna, 20, Micah, 18, Moriah, 17, Lydia, 15, Isaac, 13, Amber, 10, Cassia, 8, and Mercy, 6 – some of the older kids have expressed resentment at their lifestyle.

Daughter Moriah has said on the show she often doesn’t feel accepted by her parents for wanting to dress differently or go out and explore the world.

Meanwhile son Ethan and his new wife Olivia have said they received significant criticism from Kim and Barry for choosing to eat ice cream and drink alcohol.

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10 P.M. ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK