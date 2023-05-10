Olivia Plath’s brother had a tragic accident that led to his death. Micah Meggs was just 15 years old and was the younger sibling to Welcome to Plathville star Olivia. Who was her brother?

It has been confirmed that Olivia Plath’s brother was involved in a bike accident.

There were no injuries on the part of the driver. An investigation is currently underway. Reality Titbit found out who Micah was and what happened during the tragic accident that has broken Olivia’s heart.

Olivia Plath’s brother dies in accident

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia’s brother Micah Meggs’ death was confirmed following a tragic bike accident. A bicycle crash involving a 15-year-old in Franklin County took place on Thursday 4 May at 10.10 pm on Route 220. ABC13 News reported that the tragedy occurred when a vehicle hit Micah while he was riding his bike in Franklin County, Virginia.

Micah was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when the bicycle was hit by a 2005 Honda Accord, which was traveling south in the right lane on Route 220, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

VSP identified the operator of the bicycle as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount. Meggs died at the scene. According to police, the driver of the Honda was not injured and an investigation is being carried out.

Who was Micah Meggs?

Micah, 15, had Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much. TLC star Olivia paid tribute on Instagram, as reported by In Touch:

“I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” his obituary states. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends.”

He also enjoyed “practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor, and bringing laughs to those he loved.” Born June 25, 2007, the ninth of ten children, the Rocky Mount resident often shared videos helping people enjoy their lives.

Welcome to Plathville fans pay tribute

When Welcome to Plathville star Olivia’s brother was confirmed to have died, fans and loved ones rushed to support the star and many left comments of their condolences on Micah’s obituary.

One fan wrote: “Olivia, I’m so very sorry to hear about your little brother. May he be with Our Lord & all The Angels in Heaven and may all the wonderful memories you shared with him help you to celebrate his life & bring you Peace.”

Another penned: “My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Micah’s family and friends. Words cannot take your pain and grief away. Just know there are people you’ve never met that are praying for and thinking of your entire family.”

“Dear Meggs Family, I am so very sorry for this tremendous loss. I pray your joyful memories of Micah comfort you during this heartbreaking time,” wrote a loved one in Micah’s obituary.”