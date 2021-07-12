RHOP: Wendy Osefo's plastic surgery explored - A look at before and after pictures











Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 premiered yesterday on Sunday, July 11. The new season is set to introduce more drama and chaos as we will see the Housewives butting heads over some old issues and new ones too.

While RHOP season 6 felt like a breath of fresh air overall from its promo and premiere, many couldn’t keep their eyes off Wendy Osefo, whose breasts appeared enlarged. The Bravo cast member looked considerably different from the last time any of us had seen her on TV.

She later admitted to undergoing plastic surgery.

RHOBH: Kathy Hilton’s hunky-dory comment explored!

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 3276 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/40gicmdyxfw/hqdefault.jpg 821239 821239 center 22403

Wendy Osefo’s plastic surgery explored

Many reality stars undergo plastic surgery procedures. However, Wendy is one of the few who has been very open about it.

Following the season 6 premiere, the star took to her Instagram and detailed how and why she had undergone the surgery.

She admitted to undergoing breast augmentation surgery and getting some work done in the buttock area.

Wendy posted a picture with her doctor, Dr Joseph Michaels thanking him in the caption. She also wrote, “Going under the knife is NOT for everyone, but for me—a mom of three who exclusively breastfed I always knew after my last baby I would want to get back myself.”

The RHOP star further asked her fans to reach out to her on Instagram DMs if they were contemplating getting the surgery done and had any questions.

BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Wendy’s breasts look considerably large in her latest Instagram pictures and in the promo for RHOP season 6, as we can see above. However, the stars older pictures show the contrast in her body shape now vs then. You can check out the old picture below.

A look at Bravo star’s storyline this season

We see from the promo that Wendy from RHOP will be the target of some nasty rumours in the new season.

We get a sneak peek of a nasty fight breaking out between Wendy and castmate Gizelle Bryant on camera after the latter makes allegations against Bravo star’s husband.

In the trailer, we see that Gizelle makes cheating allegations against Wendy’s husband, Edward and the Bravo star clearly takes offence to the claims.

She hits back at Gizelle saying, “this doesn’t make any sense to me because you are repeating a lie that, if I wanted to, I could repeat the same thing about you — anyone here — because that’s what they do.”

Wendy also addresses the rumours swirling on the internet during that conversation and says, “And don’t get me wrong, I’m not mad at the blogs. I’m not mad at it because we know our truth. And I’m confident in my marriage. It doesn’t matter.”

She then criticises Gizelle for being a bad friend and adding fuel to these rumours instead of quelling them.

SEE: TLC’s Sweet Home Sextuplets cancellation explored

A look at Real Housewives of Potomac season 6

Wendy is not the only wife that Gizelle locks horns with this season. Seems like the star manages to rub other people off the wrong way too. In the premiere, we see that the 50-year-old butts head with Karen Huger, her frenemy from last season.

The reality star upsets her castmate after questioning her relationship with her ex-husband Pastor Jamal. Note that Gizelle and Jamal were back together at the time of filming season 6 but have reportedly since split again.

Aside from Wendy, Karen is another cast member who has gotten plastic surgery after the end of season 5 and as a result, looks different now. During the season five reunion, Karen admitted she had gotten injections in her nose after host Andy Cohen pointed out that she looked a bit different.