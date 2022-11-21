









Wendy Osefo is best known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but when she isn’t busy filming, she’s teaching her students at John Hopkins University. So how much is she worth?

The Bravo star’s impressive resume involves a long list of jobs and achievements, including being a Nigerian-American political commentator, public affairs academic, philanthropist, and television personality.

As a result of her hard work, Wendy has earned herself a huge net worth. From her job at John Hopkins University to television fame, Reality Titbit found out all about her busy career background.

Wendy Osefo at Johns Hopkins University

Wendy works as an assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. She researches how race and class influence learning, achievement, and education of non-dominant students.

The star looks at intersections between race, equity, and underserved student groups in K-12 and postsecondary learning communities. She’s also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and The National Urban League.

Before joining Hopkins, she was the director of family and community engagement for the Obama Administration’s Antipoverty Initiative and the signature program for the White House Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative.

Inside Wendy’s net worth

Wendy has an estimated $1.5 million net worth, Meaww reports. After moving from Nigeria to USA with her mom, she studied hard and secured a BA in political science from Temple University, but that wasn’t her only degree!

She has an MA in government at The Johns Hopkins University and MSc in public affairs at Rutgers University. Wendy became the first black woman to earn a PhD in public affairs and community development at Rutgers.

Being a regular contributor to The Hill website alongside several appearances on CNN, ABC, Fox News, BBC, and more, explains how she’s accumulated such a high net worth. Her salary for RHOP is yet another form of income she gets.

Her Housewives of Potomac appearance

In 2020, Wendy joined RHOP as a full-time cast member for season 5. Her marriage with Edward “Eddie” Osefo, who she wed in 2011 and now has three children with, is regularly shared on Bravo cameras.

More recently on the reality show, she has been facing a feud with Mia Thornton who threw a martini in the doctor’s face. Wendy reacted by calling her co-star a “crater-faced b**ch” in retaliation.

In 2021, RHOP fans picked up on Wendy’s transformation after she threw a party following a Brazilian Butt Lift and breast augmentation surgery. She described her new “friends” and called them one word: “Happiness.”

