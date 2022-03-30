What are Teresa Giudice's workout clothes? Love Collection stems from yoga career













Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been excelling in her career since her divorce from Joe Guidice and last year the reality star took her career one step further by launching her own line of yoga and activewear that fans love, love, love.

The star is very into her fitness so it only made sense that she create her own line that she produced and designed in partnership with the company, Electric Yoga.

Keep reading to find out all about her Yoga line as well as her own passions for fitness.

Teresa Giudice launches yoga wear line

The line has been named The Love Collection by Teresa Giudice and focuses on mixing both style and comfort to create the perfect activewear. When discussing her new line with Page Six, the mother of four explained:

I’m all about comfort. My workout line is really comfortable, really soft. You want to feel good in it because I feel like when you look good, you feel good. Teresa Giudice, Page Six

The reality TV star added that your butt is the most important part of your body so she made it a priority to make her yoga pants enhance your butt saying that “your a** is the best part of your body.”

Teresa used to train to be a yoga instructor

Teresa clearly knows her stuff and her activewear can be trusted as the star is incredibly into her fitness and yoga. On RHONJ as well as via her Instagram we are always seeing Teresa working out in some way or other and one of her favourite forms of exercise is yoga, which she took up in 2016.

The star loved the sport so much that she began training to become a yoga instructor, however, stopped this when she switched to lifting, here she found her passion and has even begun competing in bodybuilding competitions now.

Teresa also loves to partake in many other sports including tennis, hiking and running and has mentioned how exercise really helped her get through her divorce and helped her mental health.

The founder of Electric Yoga said she was a “pleasure to work with”

Since launching her yoga line, Teresa has been praised by the CEO and founder of the company, Stephanie Einsburg for how great she was to work and collaborate with, saying:

Teresa is an absolute pleasure to work with. Filled with creativity and energized about offering the customers the exact fit while keeping true to her style. The collection is fashionable and functional. Each piece is made with the active woman in mind filled with details and comfort. The collection manifests Teresa’s background in merchandising and her experience with her yoga and fitness. Stephanie Einsburg, Page Six