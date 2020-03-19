A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

Most emoji combinations are clear, but what does 👉👈 mean on TikTok?

Within the blink of an eye, this social networking service went from obscure to essential. Of course, we’re talking about TikTok!

Owned by ByteDance, it allows users to create lip-sync, talent and comedy videos, facilitating the virial stardom of many big names over recent years.

The app’s increasing popularity has been immense, with more and more flocking to see what all the fuss is about every single day. However, your enjoyment may depend on your knowledge of emojis somewhat

There are so many emojis, but by their very design, they’re supposed to communicate their meaning instantaneously. Although, this recent example proves that this isn’t always the case.

Sometimes emojis are combined in order to sculpt meaning, with a recent combination which has baffled some users.

What does mean 👉👈 on TikTok?

The two emojis together essentially lend the appearance of finger twiddling.

It’s a little hard to guess the meaning, but once you’re told, it makes perfect sense!

In movies and shows – particularly anime – it’s commonplace for a character to touch and twiddle their fingers to communicate to audiences that they’re feeling either shy, uncertain or nervous.

Pretty much watch any rom-com in which the protagonist is contemplating how to ask for a date and you’ll see it in action. It’s not immediately obvious in a chat, but if you’re a TikTok fanatic it’s always worth expanding your emoji vocabulary.

TikTok fans praise emoji selection

The more you use social media, the more you notice the similarities and differences between the different services.

As more people become familiar with TikTok, they’re arguing that the emojis they offer are perhaps the best out there. Some have even taken to Twitter to make their preferences known loud and clear…

Check out a selection of tweets:

tik tok has some good emojis. sentence i never thought i would say — Thomas (@thomasjc18) February 17, 2020

Okay, can I just say that the emojis on Tik Tok are significantly cuter than the standard iPhone emojis — lil jig (@urplastictoy) March 4, 2020