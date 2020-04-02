Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Thanks to the self-isolation period, a lot of us have turned to the help of social media apps for entertainment content.

From TikTok dance challenges to numerous Snapchat filters, there’s definitely a lot you have come across for the last few weeks. And what better time than now to make a career out of TikTok videos or create a popular filter for Instagram. The options are endless, you just have to be creative.

For instance, a number of Snapchat newbies have come across this emoji 😬 and want to know how to properly use it so they don’t mess it up.

So, here’s what the grimacing face emoji means!

What does 😬 mean on Snapchat?

If you ever send this emoji to someone, know that it means that their number one friend is your number one friend.

The emoji is a bit cheeky as if someone on Snapchat sends it to you, they automatically make a statement that you share the same best friend.

It also leads to the conclusion that you are both sending the most snaps to one person. A bit awkward, right?

Don’t mistake 😬 with 😎

Some people might be confused about the meaning of the two emojis above.

If this 😬 means you both have the same best friend on Snapchat, when you send this emoji 😎 you say that one of your best friends is one of their best friends.

Long story short, sending the emoji with the sunglasses indicates that you both share a lot of snaps to the same person.

