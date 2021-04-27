What does Josh Duggar do for a living? Net worth of 19 Kids and Counting star!











Josh Duggar is best known for being a brother to 19 children, and now has his own family. People now wonder what he does for a living.

The 19 Kids and Counting star, who also appeared on the spin-off series Counting On, both on TLC, is usually busy spending time with his family.

The daily lives of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their big family were featured on the series, with Josh amongst their several children.

So, what does Josh Duggar do for a living now? We explored his job and net worth in 2021. Here’s the latest updates on his life…

What does Josh Duggar do for a living?

He is reportedly a car salesman

Josh was the executive director of FRC Action (Family Research Council), a political action committee (PAC), from June 2013 to May 2015.

After he resigned from the Washington-based company, Josh is thought to have been selling cars to provide for his family since 2017.

Fans are questioning what he does for a living, after someone said to Anna on Instagram: “How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?”

She responded to them with: “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

Today on this #ReadAcrossAmericaDay we gathered to read from The Book of all books. I pray each of our children have a love for reading — especially reading God’s word and doing what it says! pic.twitter.com/iltWTPxXdN — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) March 3, 2021

Josh Duggar: Net worth

$1 million, as of 2021

Josh has reportedly accumulated his net worth through business ventures., and did not receive any profit from the TLC show.

His father Jim Bob has a successful real estate business, which his children work alongside him in, or do handiwork and house-flipping for him.

Josh’s wife Anna is thought to be a stay-at-home housewife.

The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has the highest net worth compared to their other children, with around $2 million of net worth.

It’s a GIRL!!!!!

🎀

We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall! pic.twitter.com/sFokoh6TBH — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) April 24, 2021

Where is Josh Duggar now?

Josh currently lives with his wife Anna and their six children.

His recent TV appearance was on Counting Now: A New Life, which aired on TLC on March 31 for its special Easter episode.

Their three sons and three daughters are set to be joined by one new member of the family, as Anna is currently pregnant.

