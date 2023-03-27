Julia Haart has fans asking what she does now after My Unorthodox Life season 2 saw her ripped from her job as CEO of Elite Model Group. Today in 2023, she’s pledging to help Iran residents fight for their human rights.

The Netflix star, who rose to fame while she was CEO of a popular modeling firm owned by her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, has certainly kept herself busy after what she called a “nightmare” year of lawsuits.

Julia has been vocal about her passion for helping people have basic human rights for a while now, including when she did a speech at a Washington march earlier in 2023. So what does Julia Haart do now?

Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

What does Julia Haart do now?

Julia is now focusing on helping women in Iran and recently advised entrepreneurs on how to make their first step in the industry. She also values family time as seen in My Unorthodox Life, and often cooks with her daughter Batsheva.

Although she was fired from her role as CEO of Elite World Group, she still lists that she is a co-owner of the modeling firm in her Instagram bio, as well as the fact she is a best-selling author of her book, Brazen.

Julia still prides herself on being a fashion designer and recently did a talk at National Fashion College in Australia. She wrote of “how important it is to be bold and brave in your creative choices and always listen to your own voice.”

Julia hosted an event for Iran residents

Julia hosted an event at Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery to provide voices to Iranian residents, and those born in Iran. The evening, which closed the art exhibit, featured art, music, and poetry from the voices of Iran.

It comes weeks after she helped NSG Iran to fight for freedom during a march. She spoke of children as young as 13 being able to get married in Iran and how she had to cover her body from 19 to 42 due to her former religion.

Julia Haart speaks for Iran passionately. She added in her speech: “I say to every system that tells women we are weak, we see you and we know why you keep us down. It’s because you are afraid of us.”

She runs Paint 2 Power in 2023

Julia runs a monthly feminist roundtable called Paint 2 Power, which forms collective artwork on justice, empowerment, liberation, and overcoming any instance where people are unfairly treated by systems, people, and institutions.

It started when the Dobbs decision eliminated access to safe and legal abortion and many other essential forms of women’s health care. Julia, who was part of a fundamentalist religious sector, decided her life could never be the same.

A group of like-minded artists, businesswomen, and activists began meeting at Julia’s home to devise ways to inspire, celebrate, amplify, and empower women. Paint 2 Power hosted its first event in December 2022.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BlogHer