What happened to Brielle Biermann? Surgery explored











Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann underwent double jaw surgery on August 23. The TV star, who is best known for being the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, shared the entire process with her fans on Instagram.

So, what happened to Brielle Biermann? If you’re wondering why she had to go under the knife, keep reading!

FIND OUT: Who is Sophia, the single girl on ITV2’s Ready to Mingle?

What happened to Brielle Biermann?

Brielle shared her post-surgery pictures on Instagram recently. The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed that she underwent the double jaw surgery “to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbites.”

For the unversed, a double jaw surgery, also known as Bi-maxillary Osteotomy, is a corrective procedure. As the name suggests, it is performed on both jaws simultaneously. A report in OMS Nashville suggests that the motive behind undergoing the procedure could be aesthetic as well as due to functional skeletal issues.

In her Instagram post, the 24-year-old has revealed, “this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life.” Kim’s daughter further details that she had a habit of sucking her thumb till the age of 9.

Brielle details this made the roof of her mouth narrow and the excessive overbite caused her teeth to have no contact. Hence, this made simple things like eating a slice of pizza or onion rings difficult for her.

She also wrote: “I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y’all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well.”

Thankfully the surgery was a success and Brielle is recovering well now.

FIND OUT: What happened to Mary from Love Island’s family?

Reality star denies getting plastic surgery

Like many other reality stars, Brielle has also been accused of looking drastically different due to undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures.

However, time and again, the 24-year-old has denied going under the knife.

In May 2020, during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode, Kim’s daughter called out viewers who claimed she has had “a lot of plastic surgery.” She made her case claiming that she simply grew up in front of the cameras, which is why didn’t look like her pre-pubescent self anymore.

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24,” quipped the Don’t Be Tardy alum. “I hope I look f—ng different!”

However, Brielle has admitted to getting lip injections.

A look at the Bravo star’s family

Brielle’s mom, Kim, married former American football star Kroy Biermann in 2011. Despite their eight-year age difference, the pair has successfully built a happy and united family.

Kim has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships. While we know that Ariana is the RHOA star’s child with former husband Daniel Toce, the identity of Brielle’s father has been under wraps.

Kroy and Kim have four children together: Kroy Jagger “KJ” (10), Kash Kade (9), and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (8). Moreover, Kroy has also legally adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3001 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 | Bravo 815900 815900 center 22403