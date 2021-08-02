What happened to Buddy Valastro? Injury of Buddy vs Duff star explained











Buddy Valastro has returned to the Food Network’s Buddy vs Duff, following an injury which meant he could not attend filming.

The American baker, known as “Cake Boss”, was missing from the baking competition show for a while, but fans won’t need to worry any longer.

As he goes head-to-head – or rather, spoon-to-spoon – with Duff Goldman from Cake Masters, viewers may be wondering why he was ever absent.

We have the lowdown on exactly what happened to Buddy Valastro, explaining how he seriously injured himself – with updates!

Screenshot: Buddy & Duff Make Star Wars-Themed Cakes | Buddy vs. Duff | Food Network – YouTube

Fans question what happened to Buddy

After a quick scroll on Twitter, fans have not stopped being concerned about what happened to the “Cake Boss”.

For months, they have been questioning if he is okay, and where he is.

One fan said: “I’ve heard too much about buddy valastro’s arm injury.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “I am also equally distraught by Buddy Valastro’s injury. You are not alone.”

“Ei, what happened to Buddy Valastro and his hand?”, said a fan.

WAIT SO CAKE BOSS' BUDDY VALASTRO GOT A HAND INJURY AND HE MOST LIKELY WON'T BE ABLE TO DECORATE CAKES ANYMORE??? WTF WHY DID I JUST FOUND OUT ABOUT THIS — play doamb (@siastractions) January 1, 2021

What happened to Buddy Valastro?

Buddy severely injured his right hand while bowling at home

During the incident, a one-and-a-half inch metal rod pierced his hand three times, between his ring finger and middle finger.

It happened at his home bowling alley, and has since been described by the Daily Mail as a “freak accident”.

His sons Buddy Jr.,16 at the time, and Marco, then 13, had to use a saw to free their father from the machine.

Buddy Valastro was then sent to hospital for treatment.

the cake boss hand wound truly so gnarly — laia. (@geometricsleep) July 19, 2021

Buddy Valastro’s recovery: Updates

The “Cake Boss” has revealed that he still cannot fully move his middle right finger, following the serious hand injury.

Ten months on from the accident, and after five surgeries to repair his hand, he credited his wife and children for helping him get through it.

He cannot move his middle finger on the right hand over to the left, and cannot lift it all the way up. However, he does have the strength to use it.

The good news is that he is recovering and making cakes again!

Cohosting with @rachelsmithtv last night on @entertainmenttonight head over to my IGTV for the full video! We talk about my hand recovery, new season of #BuddyVsDuff @foodnetwork and decorate our summer favorite @carlosbakery Americana cake 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/blyVNlFFae — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) July 23, 2021

