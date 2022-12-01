Pawn Stars fans are asking what happened to Corey Harrison as they can’t believe how much weight he’s lost. Others are worried about his health and are hoping he’s ok after his latest appearance on the History show.

The long-running series has seen the Harrison family buy and sell fascinating artefacts in their family-owned pawn shop. Richard Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison co-owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.

With his father by his side, Corey is attracting attention for his appearance and, in recent years, has been open about weight loss after a life-changing doctor’s appointment.

What happened to Corey on Pawn Stars?

Corey is still appearing on Pawn Stars Do America and working in his famous store. His recent appearances led some viewers to worry whether he might be ill. To put minds at rest, Corey has been on a weight-loss journey after learning he was pre-diabetic.

He told Good Morning America in 2014:

Literally, I’m driving home from the doctor’s office, kind of freaked out about it, and I see the place where they do Lap-Band [surgeries], and I just pulled in and said, ’What does it take to have the surgery?’ I didn’t have much money at the time. I pulled out four credit cards and put it on that, and there you go!

Incredibly, Corey lost almost 200lb (90kg), almost halving his size from his previous weight of 400lb. And he admitted he didn’t realize how bad he felt until he lost that weight. He told GMA: “It’s weird to feel better at 31 than you did at 25.”

Pawn Stars fans argue over new-look Corey

Pawn Stars viewers have been sharing their opinions on Corey’s appearance in recent years. And, as Pawn Stars Do America just launched, there has been a rise in fans fearing for his health but who are unaware why he lost all that weight.

One fan wrote: “Why does Corey look sick? He doesn’t look well. Watching an episode of Pawn Stars Do America.”

Another said: “Chumlee and Corey lost too much weight.”

However, not everyone thinks Corey looks unwell just because he’s slimmer. Some believe he looks better than ever, with one fan commenting on a recent photo on his Instagram: “Y’all are looking healthy and happy man.”

“Damn bro, you look good man. Keep it up!!!” penned a fellow viewer.

Corey and ‘Kiki’ divorced in 2018

Corey’s ex-wife is executive assistant Korina “Kiki” Harrison, who he married in May 2017. They got divorced in September 2018 a month before their son, Richard Benjamin Harrison, was welcomed into the world. They split over competitive work schedules, although the end of their marriage was amicable.

Corey’s first wife was his high-school sweetheart Charlene, who he married in 2009. They divorced in 2015.

Could it be third time lucky for Corey? He has been posting photos of an unnamed woman on his Instagram in the past year, who is believed to be his girlfriend. His last pic of her on his social media was in March 2022:

