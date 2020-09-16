Following its massive success, Windy City Rehab has returned for a second season – but what happened to the show’s star Donovan Eckhardt?

Alison Victoria has returned for the second series of Windy City Rehab. The HGTV series follows interior designer Alison Victoria as she renovates rundown houses throughout her native city Chicago.

But the first season hasn’t been a smooth journey for Alison after her co-star and contractor Donovan Eckhardt made headlines over legal issues.

So, here’s what happened with Donovan.

Who is Donovan Eckhardt?

Donovan is a 40-year-old contractor from Chicago.

Fans of Kitchen Crashers, the show which Alison was on, might remember Donovan from a few episodes of the popular DIY Network series.

He rose to fame further after his appearance in the first season of Windy City Rehab where he and Alison worked on a number of properties together.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Donovan is owner at Greymark Development Group and he graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He is on Instagram under the handle @donobro.

What happened to Donovan Eckhardt?

Following the end of Windy City Rehab’s first season, Donovan and Alison have faced legal problems.

A local couple filed a lawsuit for fraud following renovations done to their $1.3 million family home, as reported in the Chicago Tribune in April this year. The publication reported that the homeowners claimed several problems in their house, including mold in their basement and bathroom and cracking concrete columns.

As a result, the relationship between Alison and Donovan broke down, leading to legal and financial issues. Season 2 of the series has hinted that it will reveal more details of what happened behind the scenes.

“I don’t know what to believe anymore,” Alison said on the show, as reported by People. “For so long, I was letting [Donovan] run all the budgets, do all the bank draws, deal with the bank accounts and I was just designing. It’s been shocking.”

Windy City Rehab: Season 2

Season 2 of Windy City Rehab premiered on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The renovation series is expected to return for 11 episodes and will air weekly on Tuesdays on HGTV.

