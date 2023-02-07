The Bachelor fans are eager to find out what happened to Genevie Mayo after she appeared to be wearing a sling during season 27.

Monday evenings just got a lot more entertaining and romance-filled for ABC viewers as The Bachelor airs at 8/7c from January 23, 2023.

Per the classic formula, there are 30 ladies vying for titular bachelor Zach Shallcross’ heart in season 27 and even early on during the show he said he was developing “strong feelings” for some of the women.

There’s certainly excitement in the air during The Bachelor dates and activities. But, for at least one of the show’s cast members, it seems things are going less than smoothly.

Meet Genevie: Age, Instagram and bio of The Bachelor contestant

Genevie Mayo is a 26-year-old neonatal nurse.

She hails from Baltimore, Maryland, and is one of the 30 ladies hoping to win Zach Shallcross’ heart in season 27 of The Bachelor.

Genevie has a decent Instagram audience (1.3k followers and counting) and can be found at @pass_themayo.

What happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?

As The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 aired on Monday, February 6, many viewers noticed that Genevie’s arm was in a sling, prompting a chorus of “what happened?”.

Judging by her Instagram stories, Genevie injured her arm while playing football during the show.

On February 6, she wrote on her stories: “Make sure you watch me pretend to be good at football,” over a clip of The Bachelor.

She also wrote on another IG story: “Just here to remind the world of the body (and soul) I lost on that field,” as well as the tags “#wounderwarrior” and “#bachelornation.”

Fans missed the football injury storyline

Following The Bachelor’s February 6 episode, many fans took to Twitter to comment on Genevie’s arm sling.

One person wrote: “Did I miss why Genevie is in a sling suddenly??? Was it from the football date? Why did they cut out that storyline????”

Another wrote: “Football,” in response to the tweet.

More replied to other fans’ tweets that they thought it was a “football injury.”

