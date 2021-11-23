What happened to Holly Forbes' hair on The Voice?











Holly Forbes’ talent is striking the hearts of The Voice judges and viewers as she sings her heart out. But what happened to her hair?

The 2021 contestant has brought emotional ballads to the NBC stage, as she goes chord-to-chord with fellow singers hoping to impress the crowds.

Since she began appearing, fans have been wondering what happened to her hair. We explored the answers to find out why she is bald.

What happened to Holly’s hair?

Holly lost her hair when she went on medication for seizures.

Doctors put her on the treatment, which resulted in her hair going brittle and patchy. She then completely lost her hair.

Speaking of her hair loss, Holly revealed on The Voice:

At that time, I listened to music on repeat in my room, singing, and it just boosted my confidence.

Bald woman can saaang. Hah Ariana blocked Kelly. Holly by far best of the night. I think she'll pick John Legend. Ariana will really have to sell herself #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) September 28, 2021

When did The Voice star go bald?

Holly’s hair began to fall out when she was 11 years old. Now 30, she looked back and said that it’s “not easy being bald for a kid”.

She said she decided to audition for The Voice because she loved the idea of a show that looks past someone’s appearance to their talent.

The singer had just joined choir in middle school, when she started having medical issues and ended up losing her hair.

She often felt self-conscious because of her appearance, but luckily music allowed her to regain her confidence.

#TeamAriana #Kentucky #HollyForbes #TheVoice Hi Holly 🙋‍♀️ I love ❤️ that song 🎶 Holly, You Nailed it Girl! Holy hell! I mean, that’s a really hard song 🎵 to sing 🎤. Honestly, I am very impressed!!! Great, Great Job 👏 — Kirsten Feher (@KirstenFeher) November 23, 2021

Get to know Holly Forbes

Originally from Argillite, Kentucky, she now lives in Catlettsburg.

Holly began singing competitively and currently gigs with her partner Seth, the father of her two children, who she originally met on a work basis.

Outside of being a mom, Holly is a caregiver at a center for adults with disabilities. She helps teach them daily tasks like cooking and cleaning.

The NBC star sings with them to incorporate her love for music!

She has now reached the top 11 in The Voice 2021, at the time of writing.

