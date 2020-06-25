Over the years, Danny ‘The Count’ Koker and his crew on Counting Cars have renovated some of the coolest American cars.

The History series premiered back in 2012 and has gained huge popularity with viewers around the world.

The episodes not only reveal great car transformations, but they also provide a lot of laughter and escapism thanks to their amazing cast.

In fact, Horny Mike is one of the most talented people on the show. However, people wonder if there’s some feud going on behind the scenes as people on social media are divided over Mike as a personality.

While it’s perfectly normal for some fans to not like particular cast members, let’s see how Danny has addressed the issue.

What happened to Horny Mike?

Danny has addressed people’s concerns that there’s some sort of “stigma” he doesn’t like Mike.

Long story short, he has brushed off the rumours that he doesn’t get along with him. In a YouTube video on Count’s Kustoms Network, Danny explained:

“The guy is fantastic. There’s this stigma out there that I don’t like him and I should get rid of him. None of that is true.”

He added:

Mike’s a great guy. We pick on each other all the time. It’s when I stop picking [on him] when you got to worry.

So, there you have it Counting Cars fans, you can have a relaxing breath that everything is going fine behind the scenes.

People react on social media

It’s safe to say that social media users are divided over Horny Mike as a cast member on the series. However, Mike has more supporters than haters and different opinions from viewers are something perfectly normal.

Some of them are huge fans of the airbrush artist and have said they don’t understand why other viewers complain so much about him.

Responding on Instagram, one viewer wrote: “Horny Mike is good for the program. I don’t understand why other people gripe about him.”

Another one reacted: “Everyone on the show is awesome! Different personalities is what a show needs!

