Netflix dropped new documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness last week.
The series follows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic – well-known zookeeper and aspiring politician-to-be.
The Netflix star was arrested in 2018 for brutal animal cruelty. And in January 2020, he received a 22-year prison sentence, though the location of the jail he’s based at is unknown in the Netflix documentary.
Some viewers have noticed that Joe wears a leg brace and they’re wondering if he’d had any injuries in the past. So, let’s find out what happened to Joe’s leg.
Why does Joe Exotic wear a leg brace?
According to some reports, Joe Exotic is wearing a leg brace because of a car accident back in 2018. The accident happened at the time when Joe was running for the position of an Oklahoma governor.
As a result of the crash, Joe had to be treated for several injuries, including head, internal and external ones.
However, the documentary reveals the details of another accident Joe had as a teenager when he came out as gay to his parents. After coming out, the docuseries explains that Joe drove his truck off a bridge.
Therefore, we can assume that his leg injury might have happened when the ‘Tiger King’ was still young.
Viewers confused over Joe’s leg brace
A large number of viewers are confused about Joe’s leg brace as many have said it’s visible in some episodes and not in others.
One viewer noted: “Random, It never said it in docu-series, but did anyone learn why Joe Exotic was wearing a leg brace & using walking support in certain scenes & not in others? Editing may not be sequential, but dude literally went from one scene to another with or without.”
Another one said: “Did y’all notice Joe Exotic only used his cane sometimes? And that leg apparatus he wore disappeared a lot too!!”
Can someone please solve the mystery as to why Joe Exotic wears a leg brace?? pic.twitter.com/hVgSQe6xsY
