What happened to Kelly and Troy from Million Dollar Listing?











Throwing it all the way back to 2006 and Million Dollar Listing was just airing its very first episode. Now, the Bravo show is onto its 13th season and it has three spin-off shows featuring the work of realtors based in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

Million Dollar Listing LA season 13 launched on September 2nd in 2021. The show airs every Thursday on Bravo at 8/7c and features Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, Fredrik Eklund and more familiar faces in the high-end housing business.

Screenshot: Million Dollar Listing LA: Josh Flagg Is Forced to Go to The Valley (Season 10, Episode 6) | Bravo

Million Dollar Listing: Meet Kelly and Troy

Kelly and Troy Blakely previously appeared as cast members on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing.

It’s unclear how long the couple were together, but they were looking for a property together on Million Dollar Listing during season 10.

Josh Flagg was the realtor helping Kelly and Troy look for a property in the Valley.

What happened to Troy?

Troy Blakely sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 68.

Troy was head of music at Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) and worked with some huge names in the music industry in his time including Fleetwood Mac.

His wife said in a press release that her husband’s cause of death was pneumonia: “After courageously beating cancer twice, once in 1994 and once in 2016, and being declared totally cancer-free since 2016, Troy was stricken with pneumonia during this horrific flu season.“

Kelly Blakely’s net worth in 2021

Variety wrote in 2018 that Troy was survived by his “beloved wife Kelly Blakely, parents Grace and Albert Blakely, sister Bonnie and Mike Bellanger, brother Tim and Josie Blakely, and his dog, Rocko.“

Kelly can be found on Instagram in 2021 with over 43k followers @dailyblonde.

She writes that she’s a talent manager based in Beverly Hills, Califonia and links to the Blakely Entertainment, LLC Instagram page and website from her IG bio.

Online sources report that at the time of Troy’s death he was worth $10m. By the looks of Kelly’s Instagram account, she’s continuing as the company’s CEO and Troy’s legacy is living on. She still has Troy’s golden retriever, Rocko, too, who has his own IG page.

