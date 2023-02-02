As fans await a new episode of Discovery channel’s Moonshiners, many are asking what happened to Mark on the show.

Mark and Digger are a dynamic duo on the show who spend their days making moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains.

They star alongside other well-known moonshiners such as Tim and Tickle. However, judging by fans’ tweets, some appear to be upset at the idea of Mark leaving the show. So, let’s find out more about what has happened to Mark and Digger in 2023.

What happened to Mark on Moonshiners?

During Moonshiners season 12 episode 6, Rock Out While The Cop’s Out, Mark and Digger find a tracking device on their truck.

Due to the fact making moonshine at home is illegal, Mark and Digger may be running a risky operation on the Discovery show.

Distractify reported in 2022: “Plenty of legal distilleries distribute moonshine across the US but making this liquor at home is illegal.”

Is Mark leaving Moonshiners?

No. Mark Ramsay and Eric ‘Digger’ Manes are still members of the Moonshiners cast in 2023. The two appear in season 12, which kicked off on November 9, 2022.

In the upcoming episode airing February 8, Mark and Digger let Beaz join their operation. So it seems as though they’re continuing with their moonshining efforts.

However, Mark does look to be “stepping back” from the operation and fans don’t appear to be happy about the changes Digger and Mark are making.

A Moonshiners fan wrote: “I’m very surprised Mark is going to step back.”

Another said: “Doesn’t look right seeing Digger making a run on his own without Mark.”

One fan tweeted on February 2: “So sad about Mark and Digger! It’s like breaking up Batman and Robin.”

Discovery reported in October 2022 that Mark and Digger were set to have a difficult season: “The Tennessee shiners face a determined law enforcement officer hell-bent on halting their operation as they battle sky-high prices for raw materials such as corn.”

The duo’s season 12 difficulties aren’t the first time they’ve endured issues making moonshine. In an exclusive 2021 interview with Pop Culture, Mark and Digger said having to set up in a new location “nearly pushed them out of the moonshine business altogether.”

Were Mark and Digger arrested?

There are no reports to suggest Mark and Digger have been arrested at time of writing. However, speaking on Moonshiners season 11, Mark and Digger explained they have had “brushes with the law” in the past.

The two described a time when the authorities arrived at their still and added they’re not going to reveal where they work any more.

Digger added he thinks they’re “being watched.”

Mark said: “We’re not in handcuffs right this second but, honestly, we don’t know at this point what our future holds.”

