Mary Schmucker on Return To Amish has left a hole in fans’ hearts since she left the TLC show cast. She announced she was leaving in May 2022 but hasn’t gone too far as she always keeps her social media updated.

Her relationships with the other Return to Amish cast members were tested when she was briefly banned from the church, and she left the show completely after season 5. But the question is whether she’s still Amish.

Mary had decided to try and reenter the Amish community after being shunned for years. So, what happened to Mary after she decided to leave the community and live in the English world?

What happened to Mary on Return to Amish?

Mary Schmucker decided to leave Return to Amish and live in the English world with her son Jeremiah Raber. She now sells Tupperware online and in person, which involves serving sets to tumblers and pitches.

She left TLC‘s Return to Amish in 2022. Mary took to Instagram Live to confirm that she was leaving the show after several seasons. “I am not coming back on TV, but a lot of the others went back.” Mary continued:

I would love to come back on TV, but there’s too many issues that won’t work for me. I would like to come back, but come back as we are doing now. I feel we should do a story like what happened after the show, where we are now and what happened to us, so people know, but they don’t want to do that.

The Pennsylvania native had colon cancer surgery in April 2022. However, she revealed in a Facebook post later that month that she has stage three cancer which is almost at stage four. A year on, Mary appears to be well and active.

Mary shared a new cancer update in October 2022 and said her “tumor has shrunk 40 percent.” She also revealed that she could not go down the chemotherapy route which was previously suggested to her.

Mary Schmucker wears Amish outfit

Mary left her Amish community behind but continues to wear the traditional Amish outfit that she wore on Return to Amish. New season 7 cast member Fannie Schmucker on the reality TV show is related to Mary.

The former cast member still resides in Punxsutawney. At the end of season 5, she was tentatively allowed back in after she was shunned. With her restored position in the church, Mary was able to reconcile with her son, David Schmucker.

She also sells Mama Mary’s Amish Cookbook, which features some of her most iconic recipes from the show. However, she doesn’t often speak about where she stands with the church and if she’s still Amish.

Return to Amish fans miss Mary

Since Mary stopped appearing on Return to Amish, fans have been inundating her with hopes for her to come back. However, she already stated she wouldn’t be coming back to TV a year ago.

One fan wrote: “The show is just NOT the same without you!! We miss you so much!!”

Another penned to the former star: “Mary, how are you doing? I hope all is well. I miss seeing you so much on the Amish show, will you ever be back on there? Such a fan.”

“I miss you so much on #returntoamish,” commented one of Mary’s Instagram followers.

