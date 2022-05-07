











Selling Sunset season 5 recently aired its reunion and the cast members had a lot of catching up to do. Maya Vander’s story really broke our hearts after she detailed her tragic loss.

The reality star lost her unborn son in December 2021 after 38 weeks of pregnancy, and the star revealed what exactly happened during the recent episode.

What happened to Maya Vander’s baby?

Maya revealed that she had struggled to watch season 5 as she was 22 weeks pregnant during the filming. The star also shared the heartbreaking story of how she lost her unborn son.

‘Life happens, we’re filming reality, we don’t know how things will happen. I was 38 weeks, and it was a freak accident,’ the star said. She further revealed an umbilical cord compression had contributed to the tragic loss.

The 40-year-old further said: ‘We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the cord. Mixed with some swallowed placenta.”

The reality star went on to thank her co-stars and family for support.

Selling Sunset star details tragic loss

At the Selling Sunset reunion, Maya revealed that her amazing husband and kids have helped her heal.

The star said: “I’m doing much better and I have my husband, he’s amazing, my kids are great; they keep me going. (I) work and I’m busy, I don’t have time to sit and cry all day long. I have my moments, that’s part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise my voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss.”

She also talked about how ‘getting pregnant again’ was a part of her healing.

Back in December 2021, Maya broke the news of her baby’s passing by writing: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks.”

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.”

How many kids does Maya Vander have?

Maya is a mom of two.

She shares two-year-old son Aiden, and daughter Elle, who is 23 months old, with her husband, David Miller.

The reality star married David back in June 2017. The couple first met at a bar in Santa Monica, California, in August of 2014.

