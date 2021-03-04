What happened to Nam on The Challenge? Fans call for MTV star to return!











Nam was seen getting into the full swing of MTV’s The Challenge, but has now left the reality show. So, what happened to him?

The Double Agents series, which sees individuals, pairs and teams go head-to-head, competing in the crater for the ultimate battles.

Whittling it down to the final few, contestants are eliminated if they lose The Challenge, with all winners qualified to compete in the final challenge.

So, what happened to Nam on The Challenge? Why did he leave the MTV show? Let’s look at how fans reacted to his exit, and explore the departure.

Who is Nam from The Challenge?

Nam, 29, is a contestant who made it to the finals of the Ultimate Beastmaster 1 of The Challenge.

The reality TV star, from Germany, shared his goal of winning enough money to buy his parents a house.

He is also a fashion and fitness model, and actor in Denmark and the US.

Nam, who competed in The Challenge’s Double Agents series, spends most of his time as head coach for Men’s Health, Deutschland.

Poor Nam 🙁 what an amazing guy #TheChallenge — monika𓆈 (@MonikiIIa) March 4, 2021

Fans react to Nam’s departure

With Nam as one of the clear fan favourites, it was no surprise to see that Twitter was heartbroken that he left The Challenge.

Several viewers shared their wishes for him to return for another series of the MTV series, with some even hoping to for him to have won it.

It looks like most people following the reality TV show felt empathy for him.

No!!!! Nam had to go home!!???? I wanted him to win it!!!! 💔😩 #TheChallenge — Angelic Corona (@AngelicinBlack) March 4, 2021

Poor Nam. I hope he comes back #TheChallenge #TheChallenge36 — Heaven Sent ♡ (@HeyyMissTene) March 4, 2021

What happened to Nam from The Challenge?

Nam was medically disqualified prior to the “Survive the Night” challenge due to injuring his back

We saw Nam spending lots of time in bed during the latest episode, which left viewers concerned about his health.

It followed a back injury which meant that he had to pull out of the show.

Nam went to take part in the dangerous night challenge, but was unsure if he would be allowed to stay, making it clear he wanted to compete.

However, he was told by host T.J. that he was medically unfit to continue.

