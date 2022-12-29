Richard Ayoade is no longer hosting Channel 4’s Travel Man and has been replaced by Joe Lycett as host for the new season, starting on December 29. So, what is Richard up to now?

Joe’s first episode on Travel Man aired in December 2021. It comes after Richard left Travel Man back in 2019 after nine long seasons, and hasn’t been short of work since, but that doesn’t mean that fans don’t seriously miss him.

Although it’s been a year since Richard stopped appearing on Travel Man, many are still discussing what happened to him. Season 7 is underway as Joe goes to Rio de Janeiro with Stephen Mangan.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

What happened to Richard on Travel Man?

Richard announced that he was stepping down from Travel Man in 2019. He never gave a reason but fans have speculated that he “hates travelling” and that the show “isn’t doing it for him anymore.”

He was also asked to do Channel 4’s Taskmaster but couldn’t join the line-up due to how busy he was filming Travel Man, with most fingers pointing to unconfirmed rumors that he left due to a long stint on the show. A fan said:

It’s possible that it just took a lot of time and felt he’d done enough of it. He did plenty of episodes. And he got a new show just last year, though I doubt it takes long to film (Question Team, on Dave, it’s pretty fun).

Since announcing his departure from Travel Man, Richard has hosted Question Team and is writing two children’s books: The Book That No One Wanted to Read in 2022, and a picture book called The Fairy Tale Fan Club.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Richard’s representatives for comment.

Joe Lycett replaced Richard Ayoade

Joe replaced Richard in 2021 and continues to host Travel Man. As per TV Tonight, he said:

I’m beyond excited to take over the brilliant, charming show that Richard has nurtured. I’m less excited about the number of times I’m going to have to take off my shoes at Birmingham Airport.

During Travel Man Christmas Special 2022, Joe and Stephen Mangan romp around Rio de Janeiro as they take to the skies, try out their samba skills, and learn to cook a Christmas dinner Brazilian-style.

Joe will continue to host the Channel 4 show into 2023. Season 8 Episode 1, set to air on Jan 13, will see Sarah Millican join him in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, to go hot air ballooning, eat cepelinai dumplings, and visit Lukiskes Prison.

Fans discuss Richard’s Travel Man exit

A Reddit thread has been ongoing in 2022 which saw Travel Man longtime viewers discuss Richard’s exit, with no confirmed reason as to why he quit the Channel 4 show.

One fan wrote: “I cannot find a reason as to why he quit. I have seen the newest episode with Joe Lycett and on the fence to his delivery style. I am going to miss Richard Ayoade.”

Another said: “Not unusual for actors to give something up after 7 years, probably just got tired of it.”

“He literally stated that he hates travelling. The show isn’t doing it for him anymore,” reacted a fellow fan.

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Moet British Independent Film Awards

WATCH TRAVEL MAN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 2022 ON CHANNEL 4 ON THURSDAY DECEMBER 29 AT 8 PM AND SEASON 8 FROM FRIDAY JANUARY 13

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know