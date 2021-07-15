What happened to Roger on Dr Pimple Popper? Update on Rhinophyma case!











Dr. Sandra Lee is tasked with the most extreme case of Rhinophyma she has seen, in season four’s first episode. What happened to him?

Described as having an “enlarged nose”, Roger is a patient who has been living with the growth for 12 years, and turned to the clinic for help.

It forms the main focus of the new Dr Pimple Popper season premiere launch on TLC, where Sandra will get to work with her unique skills.

Following the episode, viewers may be wondering what happened next for patient Roger. If you’re eager to find out, Reality Titbit has the latest.

Screenshot: Roger, Dr Pimple Popper, Season 4 Episode 1, TLC Instagram

Who is Roger?

Roger is a 60-year-old man and patient of Dr. Sandra Lee.

The Dr. Pimple Popper star has been suffering from Rhinophyma, which has resulted in large build-up of tissue on his nose.

He revealed that he “used to look normal” with a “nice nose”, and previously had a lot of girlfriends.

Rhinophyma, which can be caused by rosacea, is a thickening of oily skin, Sandra Lee explains to Roger.

The condition causes pain up to his eyes.

An Enlarged Nose|Dr. Pimple Popper Roger's nose cost him his job, relationships, and living life to the fullest. Can Dr. Lee help turn his life around? See the amazing transformation on the season premiere of #DrPimplePopper Wednesday at 9/8c! Posted by Dr. Pimple Popper on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Roger’s story on Dr. Pimple Popper

Dr. Sandra Lee suggested to Roger that the growth is lacking proper blood supply, describing his case as “extremely critical”.

The TLC patient has had a growth on his nose for 11 years, which was just the size of a pimple before.

It started bleeding and grew bigger, ending up as the size of a tennis ball.

The condition has grown bigger now, after Roger claimed a couple of hospitals did not want to help him due to having no insurance.

He has to move his nose because otherwise he cannot eat right, as there’s not enough room unless he lifts the growth up.

Roger also explained that he cannot breathe through his nose as a result of the heaviness, and that he has to get oxygen via his mouth.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER: How much does Sandra Lee make?

What happened to Roger?

A family source said Roger’s nose is being taken care of

Dr. Sandra Lee said she can only determine if surgery is possible by getting up close – to figure out how the growth is attached to his nose.

She explained that the most ideal scenario is if it is only touching small part of his nose, with the rest of it grown out – and said it sounds like it is!

Five months ago, someone claiming that Roger is their uncle wrote underneath a clip trailer of his earlier episode of ‘Before The Pop’.

They said: “And the day is here!!! My uncle is FINALLY getting his nose taken care of😁😁❤ .

“Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout this process. He is doing great and happy with his results!.”

