Help! My House is Haunted is back for its second series on Really this November.

And while much of the show is the same as last year – spooks and scares included – there is one significant change that has been made: Sandy is missing!

One of the three co-hosts from last season, Sandy Lakdar, has been replaced for season 2.

So, what happened with Sandy on the show? Where is she now?

Who is Sandy?

Sandy is a 38-year-old TV presenter and actress from the Jura countryside in France. She has been working as a Paranormal Investigator on TV series since 2018.

When Sandy was 20-years-old, she left the countryside for Paris to try her luck as an actress. Some of the roles she has landed over the years include Marie in Bertrand.çacom (2004), Kathie in Spiral (2008) and Nénée in Stalingrad Lovers (2012).

Last season of Help! My House is Haunted saw Sandy take on a presenting role. But now she has departed from the show and is currently presenting The Believers, a French documentary series on paranormal activity.

Who replaced Sandy?

Sandy was replaced for the second season of Help! My House is Haunted by Jayne Willis.

Jayne is a paranormal researcher and historian, who has been exploring the supernatural and mysterious for over twenty years now. She has also earned the title from Vice Magazine of “Britain’s Foremost Female Paranormal Investigator.”

The reasons for Sandy departing the show have not been disclosed but we assume it is because she had this other project lined up.

Follow Sandy on social media

If you want to know what Sandy Lakdar is up to following her departure from Really’s Help! My House is Haunted, then you’ll need to check out her social media.

Sandy is active on both Instagram and Twitter.

Her Insta account is filled with the latest on her work, as well as what she’s reading and interested in. You’ll find lots of good supernatural book recommendations on there! Follow her @sandylakdar.

Also follow Sandy on Twitter here.

