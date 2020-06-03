Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its first broadcast back in 2005, Deadliest Catch has continued to follow crab fishermen and their boats.

The show returned on Discovery Channel for season 16 this year, bringing back a cast of fishermen who take on the dangerous task to fish in the Bering Sea.

They know that their job is not the easiest one as they face danger and uncertainty once they are out with their fishing vessels.

In an episode on Tuesday, June 2nd, the series paid tribute to the Scandies Rose crab boat.

What happened to Scandies Rose?

Scandies Rose sank on New Year’s Eve 2019, just a few hours before the start of 2020. The boat succumbed in the cold and icy waters near the Gulf of Alaska.

One of the show’s captains Wild Bill Wichrowski said that the local coast guard spent 20 hours looking for survivors soon after the tragedy.

He told We Are The Mighty: “It’s hard to drum all this up again, really. You lose friends. You lose family. And the part that sticks is that any time, it could be you.”

The publication reports that the investigation is still going on which may take another few months.

Scandies Rose: Survivors

There were two survivors after the tragedy – John Lawler and Dean Gribble Jr. The two were found five hours after the crab boat sank.

The tragedy took the lives of five fishermen – Captain Gary Cobban Jr and his son David Cobban, Seth Rosseau-Gano, Arthur Ganacias, and Brock Rainey.

There were plans to hold a memorial to celebrate the five fishermen in May, but that has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wow #DeadliestCatch newest episode honestly reminded me how dangerous catching crab is. Then hearing Landon might of been on the boat.. thank god @NickMcglashan told him to stay. RIP #ScandiesRose FV and to all your families I send my thoughts and prayers 🙏 — emily (@EmilyRyan26) June 3, 2020

Scandies Rose: Cause of sinking

There is no official statement or documentation on the cause of Scandies Rose’s sinking.

The investigation is ongoing and it remains unknown what caused the tragic casualty.

The only known thing, that many news outlets have reported on, is that the conditions on the night the crab boat sank were severe.

WATCH THE DEADLIEST CATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK