What happened to Sharon on TLC's Dr Pimple Popper?











Sharon appeared on Dr. Pimple Popper to get rid of a cyst under her breast, one of several patients who have gone to the clinic for help.

The TLC show sees Dr. Sandra Lee pop and operate on several different issues, from cysts and zits, to juicy spots and excess skin.

One of her latest clients was Sharon, who had a large cyst removed a couple of times, but was turning to the doctor for what hopes to be a final removal.

Viewers may be wondering what happened to Sharon following the procedure. Reality Titbit revisited the case and found out her story.

STATUS EXPLORED: Why was Michael not at 90 Day Fiance Tell All?

Screenshot: Sharon, Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC Instagram

Dr. Pimple Popper: Who is Sharon?

Sharon is a patient on TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper.

She has a “stinking, squirting” cyst under her breast, which she has had removed a couple of times in the past.

Dr. Sandra Lee said she hopes there is not much scar tissue there as a result, meaning she can remove the cyst in its entirety, so it never comes back.

The Circle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix

Sharon’s story on Dr. Pimple Popper

Sharon is operated on by Dr. Sandra Lee and her assistant, to remove the cyst which is underneath her breast.

The patient said: “I’m scared that when she opens it up, it’s just going to send everybody running for the hills.”

When she asked Dr. Sandra Lee why the cyst smells, she responds by saying they are skin cells that are wet, mixed with sweat and dirt.

The TLC doctor started to squeeze out the cyst from its bank, but said that it was difficult to get out, due to it having been removed before.

Dr. Pimple Popper says that there is one small part which is hooking around scar tissue, but fears that if she does not, it could come back even worse.

Watching @SandraLeeMD, #drpimplepopper performing her magic. It’s so gross, but oh so satisfying at the same time. — Fancy_Singleton (@Fancy_Singleton) August 31, 2021

LITTLE WOMEN ATLANTA: Who is newbie Tamera?

TLC: What happened to Sharon?

Sharon’s cyst was completely removed, including the small part that did not seem to budge at first. This means it is not likely to come back again.

The patient said she is “grateful” that it wasn’t as bad as she thought.

She said:

I don’t have to worry about it growing back, I don’t have to worry about my bra scraping it, I’m excited and I know she got it. I know she had it all.

This means that Sharon is most likely going about her usual life, without being uncomfortable when it comes to removing underwear.

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK