









The Real Love Boat premiered on CBS, airing Wednesday nights beginning October 5, 2022. However, the dating reality show came to an abrupt halt on November 2 when its usual episode slot didn’t air.

Season 1 has already seen the disappointment of Brett leaving due to illness, but now avid viewers have faced the ultimate heartbreak by CBS not showing episode 5. But don’t worry, you can tune in to the recent episode.

The show, which takes place on Princess Cruises luxury passenger cruise ship Regal Princess in the Mediterranean, has now moved its first season from CBS to another network. Let’s find out how you can tune in.

What happened to The Real Love Boat?

The Real Love Boat changed networks from CBS to Paramount+ halfway through season 1. Remaining episodes of the dating reality show will drop every Wednesday on the network, starting with episode 5.

It premiered on October 5 to 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, including live and same day numbers), which was among the lowest numbers for any non-CW series launch this fall, TV Line reports.

With Live+7 playback factored in, the new dating show added 20 percent to its total audience but didn’t improve its demo number by much. Despite this though, fans appear to love the fun-filled series on social media.

The show was cancelled on CBS

CBS removed The Real Love Boat from its schedule after stats showed it was the least-watched primetime series of the fall season. The rest of season 1 will now air on Paramount+, while CBS show The Amazing Race will move to 9pm.

However, some viewers who do no have a subscription to Paramount+ are disappointed about the sudden scheduling change and will no longer be watching the series on a different network.

The Real Love Boat episode 5

You can watch The Real Love Boat on Paramount+ by subscribing to the streaming platform. Anyone who wants to rewatch or stream the first four episodes can do that too, as well as episode 5.

Paramount+ in the US is priced at $4.99 per month ($49.99 per year) for the Essential plan which includes adverts in its programming, while it costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) for the Premium plan which does not include adverts.

Anyone who doesn’t already have a plan with the network can have a free trial for seven days with the option to cancel their subscription at any time. For new subscribers in the UK, Paramount+ will be priced at £6.99 per month.

