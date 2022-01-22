What happened to Whoopi Goldberg on The View?











This week, fans have been worried about Grammy-award-winning legend, Whoopi Goldberg, after she was absent from her usual spot as a host on The View.

Back in December Whoopi called in sick for the recording of the show which was due to be released in the New Year. Her co-hots Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro were present but Whoopi’s absence didn’t go unnoticed.

So, what happened to Whoopi and why wasn’t she at work for the first episode of the View in 2022?

What happened to Whoopi on The View?

Whoopi, 66, was missing from their first 2022 episode of The View due to testing positive for Covid-19 before recording the show.

Fans were extremely worried about her health when they heard this, but co-host Joy Behar reassured views in a tweet that read:

Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. Joy behnar, Twitter

Whoopi had to miss a few days of filming on December 15th and 16th in 2021 due to being exposed to Covid. Though she appeared on the episode released on December 17th, The View has reassured views – much like the rest of their episodes – this was pre-recorded and all safety precautions were made.

When will Whoopi be back on The View?

The news isn’t all bad however and fans of Whoopi shouldn’t miss her too much, as Behar told the public she should be expected back for the following week’s episode.

At the time of the incident, Whoopi stayed at home to make a full recovery and was back to her usual happy and healthy self after no time.

The show had to go back to home recording during Whoopi’s absence and Behar had also said:

As you can see, we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely, hopefully for just a week. I’m praying that it’s just a week, but you never know because this Omicron thing is all over the place. Joy Behar, New York Post

When will The View be back to filming in the studio?

During these unprecedented times, The View can’t confidently set a date for them to be returning to the studio, but they hope it will be soon.

It had begun airing back in the studio – after a long hiatus due to Covid – in September 2021.

However, in-studio filming had to be paused once again due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Last year, Vice president, Kamila Harris, was set to appear on an episode of The View but the interview was quickly cut short due to two of the co-hots testing positive for Covid.

The result turned out to be a false positive, however, the episodes had to be continued remotely due to the risk of spreading.

