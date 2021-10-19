What is Boddie from Street Outlaws' net worth and job?











Boddie is known for appearing on Street Outlaws, and now stars in the latest No Prep Kings season. His net worth and job explored…

The racer is known for doing exactly that, revving his engine up at the starting line before going wheel-to-wheel with another driver.

We know that Boddie is amongst a line-up of cast members who can make serious money if they win, leaving curiosity around his net worth.

Reality Titbit can reveal how much the driver makes, and what he does for a living when he’s not too busy zooooming down the track.

What does Boddie do for a living?

Boddie is a street racer from California, in the Bay Area, and has been on the racing scene for absolute decades.

He owns Team Boddie Racing sports promoting business, and is the third youngest son of Kenny, who was known for racing alongside bro Ronnie.

Although Boddie loved playing basketball, he had saved enough money to buy his very first race car, a 1970 Nova, by the age of 19.

Boddie’s driving skills have placed him alongside the top rated drivers in street racing. He continues to host races across the West Coast and further.

Before he appeared on the show though, he reportedly supplied drugs to make a living for three years, from 1999 to 2001.

Street Outlaws: Boddie’s net worth

Boddie’s net worth is thought to be worth at least £1 million.

Most of the Street Outlaws cast salary ranges between $20,000 and $30,000 per episode aired, which doesn’t include the race winnings!

It is most definitely known that he has a significant fortune, by starring on the Discovery show and running Team Boddie.

His co-star Ryan Martin has a $2 million net worth, while business owner Robin Roberts is thought to be worth less than $1 million.

Boddie’s racing success

Jermaine Boddie decided to pursue racing full time in 2010, when he officially launched Team Boddie Racing.

It comes after an entire childhood of watching his father and uncle race in the 60s and 70s, before he followed in their footsteps.

In 2012, he bought his current car, a 1963 Nova. Ever since, Boddie’s driving skills have placed him alongside the top rated drivers in street racing.

He then left his mark at grudge race tracks all across the U.S. including Georgia, Texas, Nevada, and his home state of California.

In 2014, Boddie hosted his first annual grudge race, ‘No Excuses’, which brought drivers from all over California, and almost 1,000 spectators.

This is where he caught the attention of Street Outlaws producers… and the rest is history!

