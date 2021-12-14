What is Daniel Gibson’s net worth from Love and Hip Hop?











Love and Hip Hop star Daniel Gibson is finally back on our screens, but what is the reality TV star’s net worth?

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition is currently airing on VH1, with all the latest drama set to hit the show. The show features cast members across all four Love and Hip Hop cities, including: Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Hollywood.

Daniel Gibson is amongst the cast members featuring this season. Reality Titbit have found out what Daniel’s net worth is as of 2021, and explored his basketball career and Instagram.

What is Daniel Gibson’s net worth?

As of 2021, Daniel Gibson’s net worth is estimated at around $15 million. He has made his fortune from his successful basketball career, and also his reality television career.

In 2006, he signed a $1.1 million 2-year contract with his basketball team. Later in 2008 he signed a $21 million 5-year contract with the same team.

Daniel was announced as Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’s richest cast member in 2019, and his fortune has only rose since then. Allegedly, Love and Hip Hop stars can make anywhere from $17,000-400,000 per season for featuring on the show.

Daniel Gibson’s basketball career

Daniels basketball career began back in college, when he played as a guard for the University of Texas at Austin. He later became the first freshman in their college’s history to lead them in scoring.

Daniel Gibson is a very talented basketball player. He played in the NBA for seven seasons before giving up his career for good.

There were multiple reasons for this, such as injuries and mental health issues. During his career, he played a guard for Cleveland Cavaliers during 2006-2013.

Daniel Gibson on Instagram

Daniel is incredibly popular across social media. He has 848k followers and 63 posts on his Instagram.

He doesn’t post very regularly on his account, as he only posted for the first time since August last week to promote the new Love and Hip Hop series. He posts all the latest updates on his life, which involve a few selfies too.

He captions his photos with motivational quotes, such as: “sometimes you gotta be grateful they slept on you”, and “u be feeling like doors closing, whole time it’s rooms being built jus for u”.

