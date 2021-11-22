What is David Ginola's net worth and what football team did he play for?











David Ginola has entered the I’m A Celebrity castle, filling the position for former footballer. We found out his jaw-dropping net worth.

The ex-sportsperson isn’t shying away from the cameras yet, as ITV are now bringing him to our screens every night as he undergoes gruelling tasks.

Whether it’s eating witchetty grubs or getting covered in cockroaches, viewers are hoping to see David face his hidden fears (if he has any!).

Usually, celebrities entering the castle are offered a big pay check. So, we got playing and scored the discovery of the contestant’s hefty net worth…

What is David Ginola’s net worth?

David has a net worth between $800,000 (£597,804) to $1million (£747,255).

After retiring from football in 2002, he has kept up appearances, from being a pundit for BBC and BT Sport and attempting to run for FIFA president.

The French football legend was paid £23k a week as a footballer and was first offered £2.5 million when joining Newcastle United in 1995!

After packing up football, David didn’t stop making money. He has since starred in ITV drama At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Drop film.

David has also kept up his wealth by appearing in advertising campaigns for Morgan clothing company, and modelling on the catwalk for Cerruti!

David Ginola when the red team won and he didn’t realise.. #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/1m10LIeqTb — Maybe it’s Jenn ☠︎︎ 🏳️‍🌈 (@MaybeJenn) November 21, 2021

The ex-football star’s career

With almost 20 years in the football industry, David kicked off his career by playing for clubs in France, his home country.

He then signed with Toulon in 1985 and represented the club for three years before moving to RC Paris, and for Brest two years later.

David played for Brest for another two years, before signing with France’s most successful football team Paris Saint-Germain, from 1992 to 1995.

This is the year that the now I’m A Celebrity star packed his bags and made the move to the UK, where he played for several Premier League teams.

From Newcastle United, to Tottenham Hotspurs (for another £2.5million deal), then on to Aston Villa in a transfer deal of £3million.

He then finished up his career by playing for Everton in 2002, where he competed in just five games before retiring.

David’s paycheck for I’m A Celebrity

David’s paycheck for the ITV show has not been publicly disclosed.

However, former athletes who have appeared, like Ian Wright, Amir Khan, Harry Redknapp and Mo Farah, reportedly received £300,000 to £500,000.

So, it is likely that he has been offered around the same amount. In general, each celebrity is offered £30,000 to £500,000, depending on their fame.

As David is on the upper scale, viewers can expect that he has been offered the higher end of the salaries this year.

Fellow campmate Richard Madeley, 65, is said to have agreed to a huge contract worth an estimated £200,000, as per The Metro.

