What is Elizabeth Johnston's net worth? 7 Little Johnstons' star moves into a new house











7 Little Johnstons’ star Elizabeth Johnston is finally a homeowner.

Fans have seen the reality star grow up and become a mature woman since the time we first met her on the show in 2015. Hence, Elizabeth moving out of her family home and starting her new journey was a proud moment for many viewers too.

7 Little Johnstons season 9 finale aired yesterday on July 13 and since then many have been wondering about Elizabeth’s net worth.

SEE: 7 Little Johnstons’ star Anna’s net worth explored!

TLC/YOUTUBE

What is Elizabeth Johnston’s net worth?

Elizabeth is worth approximately $3 million.

The 19-year-old is currently pursuing a career that resonates most with her caring personality. Her Facebook profile reveals that she is currently studying Nursing at Gordon State College. She is working as a Nurse’s Assistant at CareConnect Convenient Care, at Forsyth, Georgia.

The 7 Little Johnstons cast member became qualified to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) after her first semester at college. She was also a frontline worker during the pandemic.

Elizabeth is working along with pursuing her studies like most other 19-year-olds. However, it’s clear that most of her net worth comes from her reality TV stint with the TLC show.

SEE: The Bachelorette 2021 contestants’ zodiac signs explored

7 Little Johnstons star moves out of family home

Elizabeth and Anna Johnston moving out of the nest were two of the main topics throughout the ninth season.

We saw that the former had been planning to get her own place, throughout the season. She recently signed a lease for a new home and also moved out.

From the family’s Instagram, we know that Elizabeth is now living in Johnstonville, Georgia, which is not too far from home. Her family lives in a farmhouse in Barnesville, Lamar County, which is only a nine-minute drive away from them.

The move comes after Trent, the Johnston family’s patriarch spoke to her regarding her behaviour in the house with boyfriend Brice Bolden.

Although fans are just seeing it now, Elizabeth is thought to have moved out a couple of months ago.

A look at TLC show’s season 9 finale

Most of the episode season’s finale episode revolved around Elizabeth moving out. We see her visiting the home she plans to rent. She is accompanied by Anna and Bryce.

However, the season ended on a cliffhanger leaving many fans shocked. Towards the end, we see that Amber and Trent discuss the possibility that she might be having cancer. We see the duo scared and nervous but Trent decides they should face it head-on.

100KM Club | Official Trailer | MX Special | MX Player BridTV 3463 100KM Club | Official Trailer | MX Special | MX Player https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pofdEsgZ2bs/hqdefault.jpg 825978 825978 center 22403