What is Gregg Leaks 2021 net worth: Nene details husband's cancer battle











On Sunday, August 29, a video of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes surfaced on the internet. The clip sees her talking about her husband Gregg Leakes’ health as she addresses the crowd at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia.

Many reality TV fans might already know that Nene’s husband has been suffering from colon cancer for some time now. He was first diagnosed in 2018.

What is Gregg Leakes’ net worth in 2021?

Gregg is worth approximately $4 million.

The RHOA star made a majority of his wealth as a real estate investor. However, thanks to many reality TV gigs, Gregg’s financial standing has risen even further.

The 66-year-old, who is a self-taught businessman, has over 20 years of experience as a real estate investor in Atlanta, Georgia.

Together, the husband-wife duo has appeared on shows like MasterChef Celebrity Showdown, Team Tag Challenge, Empire, Bethenny, and The Arsenio Hall Show.

Nene Leakes states husband is ‘dying’ due to cancer

In the viral clip, which was first obtained by It’s OnSite, we see Nene, 53, talk about her 66-year-old husband’s health. While speaking to the crowd at the lounge, we see the Bravo star address the customers who called her “rude” for not acknowledging their birthday.

While speaking to the crowd, Nene opened up about her personal pain and said referring to Gregg’s battle with colon cancer: “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

She further said to the customer: “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.” The Bravo alum also detailed that she was present at the lounge because it’s her business and she needs to look after it.”

Nene goes on to directly address the customers in question saying” “So, when people approach and say, ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,’ okay?”

As mentioned earlier Gregg was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. But thanks to early treatment. he went into remission.

However, in June this year, Nene revealed to the world that Gregg’s cancer had returned. At the time, he went into surgery but had to unexpectedly stay at the hospital for six weeks.

Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for The Lenny Zakim Fund

A look at the RHOA couples’ relationship

Nene and Gregg met in 1996 when the former was working as an exotic dancer in Atlanta. The pair fell in love, despite their 13 years age difference and tied the knot in 1997. They welcomed their first son Brett on February 22nd, 1999.

Amidst marital troubles, the pair divorced in 2011 but couldn’t stay away from each other for long. They remarried in 2013 and their nuptials were documented for RHOA’s seven-episode special “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.”

