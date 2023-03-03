Kate Gosselin rose to fame as the mother of eight on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, so what is her net worth after nearly two decades in showbiz?

Before the world knew of Nadya “Octomom” Suleman, the Discovery Health Channel introduced the Gosselins, who were parents to eight children, including sextuplets.

TLC‘s Jon and Kate Gosselin became household reality names with their series, Jon & Kate Plus 8 – and later Kate Plus 8 – which ran for one decade starting in 2007.

The couple divorced in 2009, but the mother of eight continued her reality career with appearances in various competition series. With nearly two decades in the industry, her net worth may be surprising.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

What is Kate Gosselin’s net worth?

Kate’s net worth is an estimated $500,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Originally a nurse from Pennsylvania, she welcomed her first children, twin girls, in October 2000. Four years later, her sextuplets – three sons and three daughters – joined the family.

With such a large brood, the Gosselins were the perfect candidates for NBC’s home makeover series, Home Delivery, in the mid-2000s.

Their own show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, ran for several seasons until their marriage ended. The family was paid an undisclosed sum and reportedly received free cosmetic perks, such as a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) for Kate, and Jon’s hair transplant.

There were also reports that Kate was raking in $40,000 per episode of Kate Plus 8, and $500,000 for Dancing With The Stars. Gosselin, however, never confirmed the figures.

She admitted that much of her earnings are placed towards a college fund for her children.

Despite fewer years as a TLC star, her fellow TV personalities Kody Brown (Sister Wives) and Jeremy Roloff (Little People, Big World), have higher net worths. Brown stands at $800,000, while Roloff comes in at $700,000.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Where is Kate Gosselin in 2023?

2023 marked her TV comeback with Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, a military training series. She was eliminated in episode one due to an injury.

When she’s not on set, she’s looking after four of her kids. Her two eldest children, Cara and Mady, 21, are living at their respective colleges, while Jon obtained custody of Hannah and Collin.

Her dating life was documented in 2019’s Kate Plus Date; a second season has yet to be renewed and with a lack of updates on social media, we can only assume her quest to find The One continues or has opted to keep things private this time around.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK