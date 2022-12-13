Robert Brotherton’s life changed as quickly as his boss Julia Haart’s did. He starred on My Unorthodox Life as her assistant, but it was revealed he was let go from Elite World Group at the same time Julia was fired as CEO.

Many now ask what Rob is up to, after finding love on season 2 of the Netflix show and branching into Broadway. Julia herself has also moved on from her former duties and launched a new company called Haartsphere.

So, what is Robert doing now after My Unorthodox Life filming wrapped? We’ve got all the details on the cast member’s partner, job and lifestyle after he was let go of by Silvio Scaglia’s company.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

What is Robert Brotherton doing now?

Robert, an aspiring performer, made his debut to the big stage in November 2022 with My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret at Broadway’s supper club 54 Below, which is owned by Broadway producers.

However, his most recent job as chief operations officer at New York’s Elite Model World ended in March, after he began working there in August 2018. Currently, he has no job roles listed on his LinkedIn page.

He revealed on Instagram that he is “open to the idea” of his own reality show. Robert is also navigating his new body after getting “snatched” plastic surgery, as seen on My Unorthodox Life season 2.

Robert is still with his partner Ra’ed

Robert continues to be engaged to his partner Ra’ed, who proposed to him on My Unorthodox Life. The couple recently attended a Christmas party together and even sing together on a daily basis!

The two are in an open relationship, as revealed by Robert on the Netflix series. Ra’ed wanted them to have an open marriage, while Robert expressed that he desired to have more commitment between them.

Ra’ed writes in his Instagram bio that he works in “corporate by day and vocal performer/entertainer by night.” He also said he was prepared to spend $20,000 for the engagement ring going on Rob’s finger.

My Unorthodox Life to Broadway

Singing has always been in Robert’s bones as he moved to New York to pursue a singing career at Syracuse University, where he secured a music scholarship. He met with agents Mark Anthony Ferre and Dustin Flores to discuss Broadway.

The My Unorthodox Life star’s Broadway performance happened on November 30 at 7pm. The supper club 54 event states that he “bares more than just his soul” during the event, and writes:

Jock straps and Santa hats adorn this deliciously scandalous recital packed with rib-tickling tales from the fashion closet, well-crooned Christmas classics, and a peek behind-the-scenes of “My Unorthodox Life.”

It’s his first time on Broadway, but fans have high hopes for his future career. Many are now asking for him to have his own show with his fiance, while he has said “just you wait” when fans have asked about his engagement ring.

