What is Savannah Chrisley's height compared to younger brother Chase?











Savannah Chrisley’s height has been a big topic amongst Chrisley Knows Best fans, who wonder how much taller she is than Chase.

The sister of the Chrisley family, and daughter to Todd Chrisley, is best known for having a banter-filled relationship with brother Chase.

That’s especially when it comes to conversations about his height, leaving fans curious about exactly how tall Savannah is in comparison.

Reality Titbit have all the latest details on her height, and looked into whether her hair cuts play any role in making her look taller…

EXPLORED: Maria Elizondo from Double Shot at Love’s surgery

What is Savannah Chrisley’s height?

Savannah is 5 ft 7 in height, and 125 pounds.

She recently claimed that her driver’s license states she weighs 125 pounds, before adding: “We know that’s a lie.”

However, her brother Chase responded by saying it is a fact.

Selena + Chef Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

She usually wears heels, so tends to tower above her siblings and family.

Nanny's "preferred grandchild" is the one who will make a better business partner that day. pic.twitter.com/FLAoTQ7lCa — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) October 3, 2021

How much taller is she than Chase?

Reports say Chase is shorter than Savannah, at a height of 5 ft 5.

This makes Savannah a good couple of inches taller than her brother.

However, he recently told cameras that he is 5 ft 10 – the height stated on his driver’s license. But Savannah said that “doesn’t mean he is”.

She joked that he is 5 ft 7, which appeared to touch Chase’s nerve.

Savannah's arm must be tired from throwing all that shade. 😎 pic.twitter.com/a5fdalrB1i — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) October 6, 2021

OMG: Is Amara Le Negra pregnant and who is her boyfriend?

Savannah Chrisley: Haircuts

Everyone out there knows that certain haircuts can make you appear taller.

In Savannah’s case, she is always getting her bouncy bob restyled and trimmed, which could potentially add height onto her slender figure.

In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best star got a pixie cut after a major hair mistake, which she has been sporting ever since.

She had colored her hair too closely after a different coloring appointment.

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM AND GROWING UP CHRISLEY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK