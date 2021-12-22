What is Skyler DeWilde’s age as Ricko teaches him to use a chainsaw?











Skyler DeWilde is one of Ricko’s children on Life Below Zero, who is following in his father’s footsteps. Teaching him to survive in a sub-zero-degree environment may have fans wondering how old he is…

He is one of the National Geographic star’s five children living with him and partner Rona Vent. The family is currently living in Fairbanks, where there is a 30,000-people population.

During the December 21st episode, we get to see almost a mini Ricko DeWilde in the making as Skyler takes on the usual job of his father. It comes as Ricko plans to retire in the near future.

Ricko DeWilde teaches his son Skyler DeWilde how to use a chainsaw and cut wood for their camp. A new episode of #LifeBelowZero airs Tuesday night at 8/7c on National Geographic. pic.twitter.com/FCbh3VraSf — Life Below Zero (@LifeBelowZeroTV) December 20, 2021

Who is Skyler DeWilde?

Skyler is one of Ricko’s five children, making him a brother to Simone, Skarlett, Maya and Keenan.

Currently living in the city of Fairbanks, his father is now teaching him his own Native Alaskan values.

Skyler’s parents are Koyukon Athabascan, a group named after the territory its people occupy along the Koyukuk and Yukon rivers. His grandparents – Ricko’s parents – are Amelia and Californian adventurer Lloyd.

He also models for his father’s clothing brand Hydz Gear.

Life Below Zero: Skyler’s age

Skyler is currently 11 years old, and celebrates his birthday on June 15th every year.

The family usually throws him a barbecue and pizza party. On his sixth birthday, he had a joint celebration with sister Simone during a pit-stop cake picnic – while on a road trip!

Ricko’s oldest, Simone, reached the age of 17 recently, while his youngest is thought to be around five.

One fan wrote in Ricko’s Instagram comments: “Sky is getting soooooo big…lil man now.”

Another told him on Facebook: “You’re a good father and a credit to your ancestors.

“I was so proud of Skyler when he shot the pintail duck and he told his little brother to say “Anaa basee.”It shows how he is starting to pass on the knowledge you have given him. Good job.“

Ricko teaches Skyler the ropes

Ricko’s retirement plan is to raise strong, capable children so that he can relax and enjoy the view one day.

Skyler now knows how to use a chainsaw, cut wood for their camp, and go hunting on a canoe – all before his teens! And to add to the 11-year-old’s skills, he knows how to set up traps so they can fur trap during the winter months.

The father-son duo, along with Skarlett, even celebrated the new year (for 2021) by going hunting.

Ricko's retirement plan: raise strong, capable kids so that he one day he can sit back and just enjoy the view. A new episode of #LifeBelowZero airs tonight at 8/7c on National Geographic. pic.twitter.com/Bhf7qgW1L8 — Life Below Zero (@LifeBelowZeroTV) December 21, 2021

