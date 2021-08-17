What is Spice's net worth? Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star's fortune revealed











Spice has been a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since season 8. The Queen of Dancehall has been known for her fiery attitude which viewers got a glimpse of with her notorious fight with Tokyo Vanity.

So, let’s get to know more about her and, importantly, her juicy net worth!

Who is Spice?

Grace Hamilton, AKA Spice, is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer and songwriter.

She was born in St. Catherine, Jamaica in August 1982. She spent part of her childhood living with her grandparents in Finsbury Park, London, where she also attended school before heading back to Jamaica. While attending St. Catherine High School, she wanted to become a chartered accountant, however, she decided that she wanted to pursue a career in music instead.

Spice has been extremely successful in the dancehall industry, with her mixtape ‘Captured’ reaching #1 on the US Reggae Chart in 2018. She has also collaborated with many artists including Jeremih, Jax Jones, RAYE, Sean Kingston, Lady Leshurr, and even Busta Rhymes. In 2009 and 2010, she also won EME Awards for Female DJ of the Year.

She recently celebrated her new single, Go Down Deh, with an Egyptian-themed release party that features on her album, TEN. The track also features big names, Sean Paul and Shaggy.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | First Look at Season 2 Trailer | Bravo

Who is Spice dating?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is currently dating Justin Budd. They have been together since 2020 and Spice began dating the American cinematographer after they met on the set of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

What is Spice’s net worth?

As of August 2021, Spice’s net worth is around $2 million.

She has been active in the music industry since 2000 and has recorded many singles collaborating with various famous artists. Spice has also been signed by many labels throughout her career.